Eric Armit’s The Past Week in Action 17 July 2018

The Past Week in Action 17 July 2018

Highlights:

–Manny Pacquiao stops Lucas Matthysse in great weekend for Filipino boxers as Vic Saludar and Jhack Tepora make it a hat trick of titles for the Philippines

-Regis Prograis stops Juan Jose Velasco to retain the interim WBC super light title and gets a spot on the WBSS Tournament

-Moruti Mthalane regains the IBF flyweight title with win over Muhammad Waseem

-Rocky Fielding stops unbeaten Tyron Zeuge to win the secondary WBA super middle title

-Carlos Canizales halts Chinese novice Bin Lu to retain secondary WBA light fly title

-Teo Lopez turns in impressive display to go to 10-0 and Mexican hope Eduardo Hernandez goes to 26-0 23 by KO/TKO

July 13

Kobe, Japan: Minimum: Vic Saludar (18-3) W PTS 12 Ryuya Yamanaka (16-3) .Light Flyweight: Reiya Konishi (16-1) W KO 12 Orlie Silvestre (11-4-1).

Saludar vs. Yamanaka

Major upset as Filipino Saludar lifts the WBO title at the second attempt with unanimous decision over home town fighter Yamanaka. The first four rounds were fairly even. Yamanaka had a good second scoring well to the body and hurting Saludar with a left hook but Saludar took the third and fourth rounds and at that point two judges had them even at 38-38 with the third seeing it 39-37 for Yamanaka. The fifth and sixth were close rounds Saludar work hard inside to take the fifth but Yamanaka came back as they battled hard to take the sixth. The fight swung in the seventh. Late in the round Saludar landed a left jab and followed that with a straight right to the head that sent Yamanaka down heavily. He beat the count but was shaky. Saludar tried hard to finish it but wrestled Yamanaka to the canvas twice which helped the champion to survive. Saludar took the eighth and was now in front 77-74 on two cards 78-73 on the third. Yamanaka needed a strong finish but just did not have the strength left to really threaten Saludar’s lead . He had the additional handicap of a cut over his left eye in the eleventh and Saludar was a clear winner. Scores 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112. The 27-year-old Filipino had lost to Kosei Tanaka for this same title in 2015. Yamanaka was making the second defence of the title.

Konishi vs. Silvestre

Konishi scores late stoppage of Silvestre to win the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title . Silvestre looked an easy victim on paper but the Filipino fought hard all the way. In the second round Konishi was cut on his left eyelid and it was a nasty cut which bothered him throughout the fight. Silvestre was very much in the fight after eleven rounds with the score then being 107-103 and 105-104 for Konishi and 105-104 for Silvestre. However Silvestre had nothing left and a big right put him down. He made it to his feet but was wobbly and the referee stopped the fight. Sixth win by KO/TKO for the local fighter, the WBA No 6, who was having his first fight since losing to Carlos Canizales for the secondary WBA title in March. Silvestre, 24, the OPBF No 5, had won his last five fights but Konishi was a big step up in standard of opposition and he gets his first loss by KO/TKO.

Los Angeles, CA, USA: Feather: Joet Gonzalez (20-0) W PTS 10 Rafael Rivera (25-2-2,1ND). Light: Christian Gonzalez (19-2) W PTS 8 German Meraz (61-48-2).

Gonzalez vs. Rivera

Gonzalez gets split decision over Rivera in a fight in which a case could be made for either fighter coming out on top. Rivera made the better start scoring with a stiff jab and rights to the body. Gonzalez began to roll from the third keeping Rivera on the outside and upping his work rate. Gonzalez looked to edge enough of the middle rounds to take the lead but Rivera piled on the pressure as they battled over the last two rounds and looked to have done enough to close the gap. Scores 97-93 and 96-94 for Gonzalez and 96-94 for Rivera. Californian Gonzalez, 24 wins the vacant WBO NABO title which will see him rated by that body. He had won his last five fights by KO/TKO but this was a much stiffer test. Mexican Rivera, also 24, beat Wilfredo Vazquez Jr back in 2015 but never quite kicked on from there. He lost his unbeaten tag in September being decisioned by Joseph Diaz but to be fair he came in at short notice.

Gonzalez vs. Meraz

Gonzalez gets predictably easy win over travelling loser Meraz. Gonzalez forced the fight but was constantly frustrated by the well honed survival tactics of Meraz. A right from Gonzalez put Meraz down in the seventh but Meraz got up and was still there at the final bell. Scores 80-71 for 22-year-old Gonzalez in his first fight since being outscored by Rey Perez in February. Meraz was a late substitute. He was coming off three very low level wins and only 8 of his 48 losses have come by KO/TKO.

Tokyo, Japan: Feather: Ryo Akaho (32-2-2) W KO 1 Robert Udtohan (24-3-3).

Akaho returns from a very short retirement win a quick win. After landing some sharp jabs Akaho stepped in with a left hook to the body followed by a right to the same place and Filipino Udtohan dropped to his knees and was counted out. Akaho had failed in two attempts to win a world title and in January when he was to defend his Japanese bantam title he had struggled so much to make the weight that he was ruled out by the doctor before the fight and announced his retirement. Now he is looking to work his way to a shot at a title at super bantam. Udtohan’s record looks impressive but he had fought a poor level of opposition and has now lost 3 of his last 4 fights.

London, England: Welter: Larry Ekundayo (14-1) W PTS 12 John Thain (17-4). Super Light: Mikey Sakyi (7-2) W TKO 10 Siar Ozgul (14-1).

Ekundayo vs. Thain

Ekundayo wins the vacant IBF European title with unanimous decision over Scot Thain. It was a close fight most of the way but from the sixth Thain was boxing with blood dripping from a suspected broken nose. Thain boxed well behind his long left jab but just did not have the power to keep the stronger Ekundayo out. Scores 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113 all for “The Natural” Ekundayo. The Nigerian suffered his only loss when outpointed by Gary Corcoran in July last year with Corcoran going on to challenge Jeff Horn for the WBO title. It is good to see Ekundayo active as he had only one fight in 2016 and one in 2017 whereas this is his second win this year. Thain lost on points to Bradley Skeete for the British title in 2016 and was then inactive for 19 months before returning with a win last month.

Sakyi vs. Ozgul

Sakyi wins the BBB of C Southern Area title with late stoppage of Ozgul. Sakyi made good use of edges in height and reach and built a lead. The fight looked destined to go to the cards but in the last a huge left hook from Sakyi unhinged Ozgul’s legs. Sakyi battered a staggering Ozgul around the ring until the referee stepped in and saved Ozgul just as he was about to drop. Sakyi was going past six rounds for the third time and comes away with the title belt and his third win by KO/TKO. London-based Turk Ozgul was making the first defence of his title.

Detroit, MI, USA: Heavy: Jermaine Franklin (17-0) W PTS 10 Craig Lewis (14-3-1,1ND). Franklin stays on track with a points win over Lewis. The Saginaw heavyweight was giving away height and weight but outboxed Lewis being too quick and too mobile for the bigger man and came out a comfortable winner. Scores 98-92 twice and 99-91. At 6’2” and 227lbs Franklin is a great build for a heavyweight. He is a former National Golden Gloves champion and also won a Silver at the NGG’s as well as a silver medal at the 2013 World Golden Gloves Tournament. Lewis was a good test. He had lost a split decision to Demetrius Banks and a majority decision to unbeaten Junior Fa and with nine first round wins Franklin needed to go ten for the experience.

Harare, Zimbabwe: Super Welter: Emmany Kalombo (10-0) W TKO 2 Samuel Antwi (7-1). Kalombo just too big and strong for Antwi. Kalombo was getting through with some heavy punches in the first and he ended it in the second. A huge right sent Antwi staggering into the ropes. Kalombo battered Antwi along the ropes and was landing with rights and lefts with nothing coming back from Antwi and the referee stopped the fight. Kalombo was making the first defence of his WBFederation Inter-Continental title. The South African-based DRC puncher has won all ten of his fights by KO/TKO including a fifth round kayo of useful Nkululeko Mhlongo. London-born Antwi turned pro in the USA,

July 14

New Orleans, LA, USA: Super Light: Regis Prograis (22-0) W TKO 8 Juan Jose Velasco (20-1). Light: Teo Lopez (10-0) W TKO 6 William Silva (25-2). Super Light: Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (5-0) W PTS 8 Kevin Johnson (5-1). Feather: Jean Carlos Rivera (14-0) W KO 1 Angel Luna (11-5-1).Super Feather: Erick De Leon (18-0-1) W PTS 10 Adrian Young (25-5-2). Super Welter: Charles Conwell (8-0) W KO 2 Travis Scott (19-4).

Prograis vs. Velasco

Prograis brushes aside Argentinian Velasco in a one-sided fight and retains the WBC interim title. Southpaw Prograis was coming forward in a semi-crouch and letting fly with hooks and straight lefts. Velasco was on the back foot and although showing some skills he lacked power so Prograis was able to stand close and fire punches. Velasco had a good second and stood and traded more in the third but was rocked just before the bell by a right hook, Velasco was hurt again early in the fourth by a straight left and Prograis upped the pressure with Velasco looking to cover up more than counter. Prograis forced the action throughout the fifth and landed a vicious right to the body that sent Velasco down writhing in agony. It looked unlikely that he would get up but he did and used good footwork and holding to make it to the bell. Velasco got through the sixth with some evasive footwork and less pressure from Prograis. In the seventh Prograis was tracking Velasco around the ring landing short hooks inside. Velasco was circling the ring throwing occasional punches until a left to the body again had him on the floor. He was up at seven and he managed to see out the remaining 18 seconds. Velasco now had a growing bruise under his left eye and his whole demeanour in the interval was that of a guy who did not want to be there. That was obvious after he went down from a couple of body shots and only just made it to his feet before the ten. He had lost his mouthguard and that had to be replaced and as Prograis walked in Velasco fell to the canvas again before another punch was landed. First defence for Prograis and he has now won 15 of his last 16 fights by KO/TKO including victories over Joel Diaz and Julius Indongo. After this win he was confirmed as a contestant in the WBSS super light tournament and he will be the favourite to win the big prize. Velasco was way out of his depth. He had been jumped up the WBC ratings from No 34 to No 18 to try to make this look a decent match but it never was and that was reflected in the way the fight went.

Lopez vs. Silva

Lopez turns in another immensely impressive performance as he destroys Silva in six rounds. A confident Lopez was scoring well with leaping left hooks and rights to the body before dropping Silva with a hard left hook to the chin late in the first. Silva was up at seven and Lopez was too wild in his attempts to close the fight out. Lopez was content to let Silva come forward in the second and third. He was scoring with fast jabs and right counters with Silva throwing punches but Lopez slipping or blocking and landing hard punches in return. Lopez was boxing with his left very low and using lightning reflexes to avoid Silva’s punches and in the fourth it felt that Lopez could finish this whenever he chose to. Lopez turned up the pressure in the fifth landing heavily and a sustained attack at the end of the round saw Silva slump to a sitting position against the ropes. He was up at seven and the bell rang. Lopez jumped on Silva in the sixth firing hooks from both hands and as Silva went over under the barrage the referee stopped the fight. A scintillating display from the 20-year-old Lopez who wins the WBC Continental Americas title and gets his eighth win by KO/TKO. He is already No 12 with the WBA and is an immense talent but we need to see him in sterner tests before we see how far he can go. Silva, 31, had never been knocked down before and his only previous loss had been a points defeat against Felix Verdejo in 2016. He was outclassed here.

Gaibnazarov vs. Johnson

A bit of a reality check for Gaibnazarov as novice Johnson takes him the distance. The Uzbek southpaw was giving away height and reach but had big edges in skill. He outworked Johnson but was caught with some good shots late in the fight and had to settle for going the distance. Scores 78-74 for 27-year-old Gaibnazarov across the cards. He won a gold medal in Rio and beat Jose Ramirez in the London Olympics but will need a bit of time to adjust to the pro ranks. The 25-year-old Johnson was doing eight rounds for the first time and gave Gaibnazarov some useful work experience.

Rivera vs. Luna

Puerto Rican hope Rivera wipes out late substitute Luna inside a round. Rivera staggered Luna early and then kept punching landing left hooks and rights driving Luna to the floor and the fight was over. The 22-year-old Rivera gets his ninth win by KO/TKO. It was advertised that he would face experienced Romanian Viorel Simion over ten rounds but that fight fell through so he has yet to face an opponent of any quality. Luna has lost 5 of his last 6 fights but they have all been fights he was expected to lose.

De Leon vs. Young

Nearly an oops as southpaw De Leon has to climb off the floor in the first round to beat useful Young. Once he overcame that early shock De Leon was never in any trouble and boxed his way to a unanimous decision Scores 97-92 twice and 98-91 for De Leon. He was coming off a majority draw with unbeaten 20-0 Andy Vences. Although born in Mexico De Leon moved to the USA when he was six and was an outstanding amateur winning the National Golden Gloves in 2009, 2010 and 2011and scoring wins over Jose Ramirez, Toka Kahn Clary, Raynell Williams, Yaundale Evans, Amir Imam and plenty more. MexicanYoung, 25, was 22-1-2 at one time but tougher opposition has taken its toll.

Conwell vs. Scott

Conwell disposes of Scott inside two rounds. After taking the first round Conwell rocked Scott with a right to the head and then put him down with a body punch to end the fight. The 20-year-old Olympian from Cleveland makes it six wins by KO/TKO. Scott, 37, has now lost his last three fights.

Offenburg, Germany: Middle: Rocky Fielding (27-1) W TKO 5 Tyron Zeuge (22-0-1). Light Heavy: Leon Bunn (10-0) W PTS 10 Serhiy Demchenko (19-14-1). Super Middle: Zach Parker (16-0) W PTS 8 Geard Ajetovic (31-18-1). Mikael Lawal (7-0) W TKO 5 Istvan Kun (7-11-1)

Fielding vs. Zeuge

Dominant display by Fielding as his power proves too much for Zeuge and wins Fielding the secondary WBA title. Zeuge was taking the fight to Fielding in the first jabbing to the body and moving inside to throw hooks. Fielding remained composed looking to counter but Zeuge did enough to take the round. Fielding began to come forward in the second. He had an edge in reach and Fielding’s jab was dominating the action. When did get past it Zeuge was being caught with hooks and uppercuts and it was Fielding’s round. Zeuge came out fast for the third landing a left hook to the body and a right to the head. Fielding made less use of his jab and that allowed Zeuge to get inside and he was busier and it was his round. Fielding changed his tactics in the fourth. He again made less use of his jab but instead was moving inside and firing four and five punch combination to the body and uppercuts to the head. Over the last part of the round he had Zeuge trapped on the ropes and was firing away with both hands and only the bell saved Zeuge. Fielding continued to march forward in the fifth throwing hooks and uppercuts and driving Zeuge back. The sustained ferocity of Fielding’s attacks were overwhelming Zeuge who did not have the punch to keep Fielding off. Zeuge tried to come forward but was driven to the ropes by a series of uppercuts. A left hook sent Zeuge stumbling. He tried to respond but a left uppercut to the head and a left hook to the body sent him to the canvas on his knees and as the count reached seven his corner threw the towel in and the referee waived the fight off. The 30-year-old Fielding makes it 15 wins by KO/TKO. His only loss was a one round stoppage by Callum Smith in 2015. He had won five fights since then but had struggled against Chris Rebrasse and John Ryder which might have made him seem vulnerable but he was on top form here and hopefully this will lead to more big fights. Zeuge was making the fourth defence of the secondary WBA title and this was a huge setback for him, Sauerland Event and German boxing as it leaves Germany without a world champion from any of the four major sanctioning bodies for the first time since 2004. A further impact of this loss by Zeuge was that it broke even wider the split between Team Sauerland and Team Zeuge with Juergen Brahmer, who trains Zeuge, throwing a bottle at Wilfried Sauerland which hit Sauerland’s wife instead.

Bunn vs. Demchenko

Tough test on paper for Frankfurt prospect Bunn. The first two rounds saw both fighters have good moments but Bunn rocked Demchenko with an uppercut in the third and built on that to dominated the fourth and fifth. Demchenko came back into the fight in the sixth but that was his high water mark. The youth, speed and skill of Bunn saw him sweep the remaining rounds with Demchenko’s work rate dropping. Scores 99-91 for Bunn on the three cards. The 25-year-old German continues to show improvement and is being intelligently matched. Rome-based Ukrainian Demchenko, 38, a former EU champion and European title challenger has occasionally pulled off an upset but not here.

Parker vs. Ajetovic

Routine win for Brit Parker. He was too young and too talented for the experienced Serb and never really looked threatened. Ajetovic had a good fourth but even then Parker was the better fighter and despite some rough stuff from Ajetovic Parker won clearly. Scores 80-72 for Parker on all three cards. The 24-year-old prospect has won 6 of his last 7 fights by KO/TKO and is No 12 with the EBU. The 37-year-old Ajetovic can be a difficult opponent at times but not on this night.

Radovan vs. Semjonov

Radovan marches on with wide unanimous verdict over Estonian but has to get through a rocky last round. Radovan boxed cleverly showing good skills on both the front foot and the back. He was scoring with sharp, accurate punches and when Semjonov launched some furious attacks in the second Radovan blocked or dodged most of Semjonov’s shots. The Estonian made Radovan work hard and late in the last a right to the head from Semjonov had Radovan looking very shaky but he boxed his way to the bell. All three judges gave the fight to Radovan 80-72 to keep the 25-year-old former top amateur from Cologne on track for a move up to ten rounds. Three loses in a row for Semjonov.

Lawal vs. Kun

British-based Nigerian Lawal remains unbeaten with stoppage of Hungarian Kun. The Hungarian was competitive over the first two rounds as Lawal made a slow start. Lawal was rolling from the third and gradually broke Kun down and was on top and handing out punishment in the fifth with the referee stopping the fight. The tall 23-year-old is a member of the Sauerland Team and looks a very good prospect. Kun, 22, gets his sixth loss by KO/TKO.

Belleville, Canada: Super Welter: Cody Crowley (15-0) W KO 2 Michi Munoz (26-9). With the main event featuring heavyweight Dillon Carman falling out Crowley was in top spot and did not disappoint the Ontario fans. He finished Mexican Munoz in the second knocking him down and almost on to the laps of the ringsiders. Seven wins by KO/TKO for the 25-year-old Canadian champion. The 37-year-old Munoz falls to seven losses by KO/TKO.

Accra, Ghana: Super Bantam: Wasiru Mohammed (8-0) W TKO 2 Ray Commey (18-7). Super Feather: Michael Pappoe (21-5) W PTS 8 Success Tetteh (5-1).

Mohammed vs. Commey

Mohammed retains his national title with stoppage of more experienced Commey. After taking the first round at the start of the second a crushing left hook from Mohammed floored Commey heavily and the referee immediately waived the fight over. Mohammed has won all of his fights by KO/TKO but none of his first six victims had won a fight and he has yet to face a real test with experienced Commey his toughest opponent on paper. Commey has gone the distance in matches in China and Philippines but this is his third loss to another Ghanaian opponent in his last four fights.

Pappoe vs. Tetteh

This was a tight fight which could have gone either way. In the end the split decision went to 33-year-old Pappoe. He has won 7 of his last 8 fights but again very low grade opposition. Tetteh wants a return.

Porto Torres, Italy: Cruiser: Salvatore Erittu (30-3,1ND) W PTS 10 Luca D’Ortenzi (8-1). Middle: Alessandro Goddi (34-3-1) W TKO 4 Bojan Radovic (6-24).

Erittu vs. D’Ortenzi

Home town fighter Erittu wins the vacant Italian title to regain a crown he wore back in 2009 but this one was very close. D’Ortenzi built an early lead setting a high pace and firing lots of combinations rocking Erittu in the third. From the fifth Erittu found ways to slow D’Ortenzi’s attacks and despite a cut on his cheek the more experienced fighter clawed his way into the fight taking the fifth and sixth with both having good spells in the seventh. From there the rounds were close but Erittu just did enough to edge into the lead and take the split decision. Scores 97-93 and 96-94 for Erittu and 96-94 for D’Ortenzi. At 37 Erittu, once a holder of the Italian heavyweight title, has never really progressed beyond domestic level and has to be near the end of the road. D’Ortenzi, 30, was going past the sixth round for the first time and that proved crucial but this was so close he is owed a return.

Goddi vs. Radovic

Goddi floors Radovic four times on his way to fourth round victory. Goddi attacked from the start but Radovic withstood the pressure in the first two rounds. In the third Godi put Radovic down twice the first from a straight right and the second from a left hook. Two more knockdowns by rights to the body in the fourth were enough and the referee halted the fight. The 30-year-old “Highlander” a former undefeated Italian champion and European title challenger has some rebuilding to do after being knocked out in two rounds by Pole Kamil Szeremeta for the European title in February. Serbian Radovic usually goes the full route with only three losses by KO/TKO.

Mexico City: Super Feather: Eduardo Hernandez (25-0) W Marlyn Cabrera (24-2). “Rocky” obliterates Cabrera inside a round. Hernandez went straight after the taller Dominican and they swapped punches. A left hook to the head from Hernandez sent Cabrera backwards into the ropes and only the bottom rope stopped Cabrera from hitting the floor. He beat the count but when the action resumed Hernandez landed a thunderous right to the head which again saw Cabrera thrown into the ropes and down. He made it to his feet but staggered along the ropes and the referee stopped the fight. Hernandez, a 20-year-old WBC No 3 from Mexico City, was making the third defence of his WBC Youth title. He has only been taken the distance three times and has won his last 19 fights by KO/TKO. He already has good wins over former WBC champion Victor Terrazas and Filipino Drian Francisco. Another Jaime Munguia? Cabrera’s opposition had been poor but he had gone twelve rounds with Jhonny Gonzalez in April.

Ekaterinburg, Russia: Super Feather: Evgeny Chuprakov (20-0) W PTS 10 Ernie Sanchez (18-12-1). Cruiser: Yury Kashinsky (16-0) W RTD 3 Julio Cesar Dos Santos (28-9).

Chuprakov vs. Sanchez

Local hero “Harry Gilmore” Chuprakov adds another win but has to work hard over the second half of the fight for victory. Chuprakov forced the action in the first and landed some heavy shots. Sanchez did better in the second round with some punches of his own but again Chuprakov was doing the pressing and Sanchez needed a break time after his mouthguard was knocked out. Chuprakov dominated the third, fourth and fifth and looked on his way to an inside the distance win but Sanchez was made of sterner stuff. He fought hard in a closer sixth and they traded hard punches in the seventh. Chuprakov was winning the rounds but not as clearly as over the early stages and Sanchez was doing enough to take some of the rounds over the second half of the fight and he provided Chuprakov with a good test. Third defence of his WBO Inter-Continental title for 28-year-old Chuprakov. The minor WBO title rather than the strength of his opposition gets him a No 3 rating with the WBO. Filipino Sanchez is 3-6 in his last 9 fights. He started out as a flyweight so has put on some poundage.

Kashinsky vs. Dos Santos

Kashinsky gets another inside the distance win as he halts elderly Brazilian Dos Santos in three rounds. Dos Santos surprised Kashinsky with a good right in the first but Kashinsky did most of the scoring. The Russian also took the second but Dos Santos was fighting hard. Kashinsky was controlling the fight with his jab. He landed some heavy punches late in the third but it was a surprise when Dos Santos retired at the end of the round. The 32-year-old Russian has won 15 of his fights by KO/TKO and is rated IBF 5(4), WBO 6 and WBA 11 but needs better opposition. Dos Santos, 40, has lost 6 of his last 7 fights the last four by KO/TKO.

July 15

Sequals, Italy: Heavy: Fabio Tuiach (29-5) W PTS 10 Sergio Romano (9-11-3).

Tuiachi makes it third time lucky as he wins the vacant Italian title with unanimous decision over Romano. With the nickname of “The Wild Boar” Romano’s tactics were to march forward behind a high guard and try to bull Tuiachi to the ropes. Unfortunately once he got inside Romano just did not do enough work and Tuiachi was able to find plenty of gaps for counters and take the rounds. Romano had some success with his attacks in the fourth but over the next three rounds some precise punching from Tuiachi saw him move into a commanding lead. Romano launched desperate attacks in the eighth and had a strong ninth but with the tenth close Tuiachi had done enough to hold on to his lead. Scores 97-93 twice and 98-92 for Tuiachi. The 38-year-old Trieste fighter, a former Italian cruiser champion, had lost in two previous shots at the national heavyweight title. Romano is now 1-4-3 in his last 8 fights and was having his second shot at the title.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Welter: Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2) W TKO 7 Lucas Matthysse (39-4).Feather: Jhack Tepora (22-0) W TKO 9 Edivaldo Ortega (26-2-1). Fly: Moruti Mthalane (36-2) W PTS 12 Muhammad Waseem (8-1). Light Fly: Carlos Canizales (21-0-1) W TKO 12 Bin Lu (1-1). Light: Yongqiang Yang (11-0) W KO 2 Hermonito Dela Torre (19-2). Welter: Jayar Inson (17-1) W PTS 8Terry Tzouramanis (20-4-3). Light: George Kambosos (15-0) W TKO 2 JR Magboo (17-2-2). Super Bantam: Juan Miguel Elorde (26-1) W TKO 3 Ratchanon (12-3)

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse

Successful return for “Pac Man” as he stops a disappointing Matthysse in seven rounds to win the secondary WBA title. Pacquiao shows that he is far from finished and holds out the possibility of a huge payday for whoever he decides to face next.

Round 1

Pacquiao looked sharp. He was stabbing out his right jab and following that with straight lefts. Matthysse scored with a couple of rights but generally came up short allowing Pacquiao to dart forward with hooks.

Score 10-9 Pacquiao

Round 2

Pacquiao simply outworked Matthysse in this one. He was quicker and busier. slotted home jabs and landed a hefty right over a lazy left from Matthysse.

Score 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 20-18

Round 3

Matthysse made a more aggressive start to the third until a left uppercut from Pacquiao pierced his guard landed on Matthysse’s chin and dumped him on his rump. He was up quickly and did not look too shaken. Pacquiao manage d to land a few more left but Matthysse had no real trouble boxing his way to the bell.

Score 10-8 Pacquiao Pacquiao 30-26

Round 4

Matthysse again tried to take the fight to Pacquiao early but the footwork and hand speed of Pacquiao were too quick for a pedestrian Matthysse and Pacquiao ended the round by getting through with some sharp lefts.

Score 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 40-35

Round 5

Pacquiao was flitting around Matthysse slotting home jabs and straight lefts. Matthysse stuck to his task trying to match Pacquiao punch for punch. The Argentinian looked to be finishing the round strongly when Pacquiao landed two right jabs and what looked like a cuffing shot to the forehead. Matthysse took a couple of paces back and dropped to one knee. He was up at six and the bell went when the referee completed the eight count.

Score 10-8 Pacquiao Pacquiao 50-43

Round 6

A low punch from Matthysse saw Pacquiao given some recovery time and then the Filipino began to work Matthysse over with left hooks. Matthysse was trying to fight back but was too slow and leaving himself open as Pacquiao upped his attacks and scored with both hands.

Score 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 60-52

Round 7

Matthysse was busy early throwing some rights but then Pacquiao started to land with his left and Matthysse was going back and covering up. He steady himself and was coming forward again until a left uppercut banged against his chin and he went down on one knee. The referee started the count but seeing that the head-down dejected Matthysse had spit out his mouthguard waived the fight off.

At 39 after 20 years in the sport and a six-division champion in his first fight for a year Pacquiao showed there is still plenty of life left in the Filipino marvel. OK this was only the WBA secondary title but it is Pacquiao’s title and that makes it a very valuable one. Pacquiao has already thrown out a challenge to Floyd Mayweather Jr and received one from Jeff Horn. It seems he plans to have another two or three fights with the first in either November or December with Macau, Dubai or Hong Kong as possible venues. He was a class above Matthysse but the 35-year-old Argentinian never looked like being competitive. He was knocked out in ten rounds by Viktor Postol in 2015, inactive in 2016 and beating Thai Teerachai to win the secondary WBA title was not a great achievement. He was just too slow here and the way he crumpled at the end was disappointing. There are much younger and more accomplished boxers queuing up to fight Pacquiao.

Tepora vs. Ortega

Filipino Tepora wins the vacant interim WBA title with stoppage of Mexican Ortega. Tepora swept the first round. He went straight after Ortega out jabbing his fellow southpaw and landing left hooks to the body and overhand rights. Ortega had a better second. He managed to force Tepora to the ropes and bang to the body. Tepora countered with hard left hooks but Ortega ended the round strongly. There was more feinting than fighting in the third. Ortega was a bit more accurate scoring with a couple of straight lefts to the head although Tepora landed some hurtful left hooks to the body. There was very little sustained action in the fourth. Tepora did good work with his right jab and smothered Ortega’s attempt to stage a rally at the end of the round. At this stage two judges had it 38-38 and the third leaned heavily to Tepora at 40-36. Tepora began to take over the fight from the fifth. He was dominating the action with his right jab and if Ortega got past the jab then Tepora was bringing him up short with left hooks. Tepora took the sixth again with the jab adding straight lefts and long rights to the body as Ortega was busy but ineffective. The seventh was a quieter and closer round but again the accurate, cleaner work was coming from Tepora. In the eighth Tepora’s work rate dropped and Ortega did enough to edge the round but was way behind in the cards now at 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.Tepora made the scores irrelevant in the ninth. Ortega was ploughing forward and looked to be rocked by a right hook. He recovered and continued to take the fight to Tepora. As they exchanged punches inside a right hook from Tepora put Ortega down. He was up quickly and after the eight count Tepora fired away to the head until with a swaying Ortega taking punishment the referee stopped the fight. The 25-year-old “El Capitan” Tepora has now won 12 of his last 13 fights by KO/TKO. He had a scare when he went to fight Lusanda Komanisi in South Africa in September when he was told that his HIV test came back with a positive result. He retook the test the following day and that was negative as was a test back in the Philippines. The real WBA champion is Leo Santa Cruz and the secondary champion is Jesus Rojas but that won’t worry Tepora and there are some good fights to be had in the featherweight division. It is possible he will fight on the undercard of the proposed Pacquiao fight at the end of the year. Ortega lost a wide unanimous decision to fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez in December 2016 but had beaten Tomas Rojas and Drian Francisco in 2017.

Mthalane vs. Waseem

Mthalane wins the vacant IBF title with very close unanimous verdict over Waseem. At the age of 35 Mthalane was expected to tire over the late rounds but to offset that he made a good start. Giving away a bit of height and reach Mthalane was busy busy working the body and throwing plenty of rights. Waseem was using a high guard and lots of jabs but there was no power in them. With his experience Mthalane was getting better leverage in his punches. Waseem was quick and accurate but only punching in short burst whereas Mthalane was working all of the time. Another illustration of Waseem’s relatively brief pro experience was that over the early rounds he was focusing on head punches whilst Mthalane was switching punches digging to both head and body. Waseem was scoring with some sharp left hooks and uppercuts, picking and placing his punches well but was being outworked by the older man. It was a tough gruelling fight with Waseem willing to take punches to get inside trying to grind Mthalane down. From the eighth Mthalane seemed to be tiring and his work rate dropped. He continued to fight hard but Waseem was coming forward steadily trying to eat into Mthalane’s lead. He was still way behind as they went into the eleventh. Waseem continued to pressure with Mthalane tiring but fighting back. With just ten seconds remaining in the round a left hook from Waseem sent Mthalane into the ropes. He bounced off and went down on his hands and knees. He was up at four and looked OK and the bell went when the count was completed. The last round was war. They traded punches for three minutes. Another knockdown would have cost Mthalane the fight on the cards but he never tried to hide and they both took and landed heavy shots. Only in the dying seconds did Mthalane look in trouble but he moved inside and held to the bell. Scores 114-113 twice and 116-110 all for Mthalane. The 35-yerar-old “Baby Face regains the IBF title he vacated in 2014 rather than defend it in Thailand for a pittance. The only fight he has lost in the last thirteen years was against Nonito Donaire in 2008. This was a close one but he fought the right fight combining good tactics and a wealth of experience to overcome a much younger and fresher opponent. Pakistan’s Waseem just came up short but the experience gained from this fight will be of immense import in future. He had a long and successful time as an amateur competing at the World Championships and winning a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and silver in the 2014 Games. There is no professional boxing of any consequence in Pakistan so he has fought in Korea, Thailand and Panama and against opposition far below the standard of Mthalane which did not really prepare him for what Mthalane brought to the table.

Canizales vs. Lu

Canizales ends the ambitious attempt by Chinese fighter Lu to win the secondary WBA title in only his second fight. Canizales used his strong jab to keep southpaw Lu on the back foot and had no trouble dealing with the lunging attacks of Lu. The challenger was quick with plenty of movement but just did not let his hands go enough to trouble Canizales. The Venezuelan was able to get thorough Lu’s guard with straight rights and he pressurised Lu constantly with Lu trying to counter but swinging wildly. Lu looked in trouble when Canizales scored with a series late in the fourth but he showed a good chin. After four rounds the cards all had Canizales in front at 40-36 twice and 39-37. Lu did better in the fifth. Canizales was less accurate and Lu threw more punches and seemed to edge the round. Canizales was back on top in the sixth again landing plenty of straight rights and he outworked Lu over the seventh and eighth. At that stage Canizales was still clearly winning the fight with the scores being 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75. From then on Lu began to fade out of the contest. Canizales was hunting down Lu snapping out the jab and then walking inside and scoring with a batch of hooks. Lu was limited to occasional attacking bursts but slowing all the time. He did manage to stop Canizales in his tracks with a left in the tenth but Canizales finished the round strongly and Lu was cut over his right eye. Canizales was hunting Lu in the eleventh and drove the challenger to the ropes and landed a hard right which sent Lu flying sideward and down the ropes. He managed to clutch the ropes and prevented himself from going all the way down but as he was being supported by the lower ropes it was counted as a knockdown. Lu protested the count but he was badly shaken and when the count was over Canizales stormed forward landing to the head with hooks and Lu was in deep trouble at the bell. Canizales didn’t press hard at the start of the twelfth but once a right to the head had Lu stumbling Canizales drove him around the ring with the referee poised to step in. Finally a series of rights sent Lu down. He got up quickly but after the eight count he was swaying and stumbling and the referee stopped the fight at 2:59 of the last round. The 25-year-old “CCC” Canizales was making the first defence of the secondary WBA title he won by outpointing Reiya Konishi in March and gets win No 17 by KO/TKO. He drew with the real WBA champion Ryoichi Taguchi in Japan in 2016 which was his first fight outside of Venezuela so he was very much an unknown quantity. Ho looked good in this one but a win over a guy having only his second pro fight is no measuring stick. Lu showed some good skills and plenty of guts. As an amateur he was World Youth Champion, competed at the 2013 World Championships and the 2016 Olympics but his No 12 rating for beating someone with an 8-9 record was even more cynical than usual from the WBA.

Yang vs. Dela Torre

Yang knocks a bit more glitter off one time hot prospect Dela Torre. The Chinese fighter had big edges in height and reach but Dela Torre was the pre-fight favourite so the kayo loss was a surprise. Yang, 26, had no great success as an amateur and so far there are no names on his record but this is his eighth win by KO/TKO and he could kick on from here. Earlier this year he won the Chinese version of the Prizefighter Tournament but his wins in that were not added to his record as they were only three round fights. Dela Torre, 24, was drawing rave reviews when he went 16-0 with 12 wins by KO/TKO but since moving to the USA in 2016 he has failed to progress and was well beaten by Mongolian Tugstsogt Nyambayar in November.

Inson vs. Tzouramanis

Inson provides the Philippines with another winner as he takes unanimous decision over Australian Tzouramanis. Southpaw Inson pressed the fight most of the way with Tzouramanis on the back foot but attacking in fierce bursts. Inson was cut on his left eyelid and marked up badly from the Australians punches. Tzouramanis suffered a 10-8 round when he was ruled to have gone down but the Australian protested that it was a slip. Scores 79-72 which looked too wide, 77-74 and 77-76 all for Inson. The 27-year-old “Hitman” Inson, the Philippines champion, gets his fourth win since being floored and outpointed by unbeaten South African Thulani Mbenge in June last year. Victoria State super light champion and Australian No 4 Tzouramanis had won 8 of his last 9 fights

Kambosos vs. Magboo

Another win for “Ferocious” Kambosos as he halts Filipino Magboo. Kambosos, who spent seven weeks as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner in preparation for the fight dropped Magboo with a left hook in the first round and ended the fight in the second with a body punch. The Australian No 1 has good domestic wins over Brandon Ogilvie and Qamil Balla and now has nine victories inside the distance. Star Boy Magboo, a former Philippines champion, only returned from over three years of inactivity with a win in May.

Elorde vs. Ratchanon

Elorde halts Thai Ratchanon in three rounds. After easily taking the first two rounds Elorde dropped Ratchanon late in the third and the fight was halted with just two seconds left in the round. The 31-year-old grandson of the legendary Gabriel “Flash” Elorde put off turning pro until he had his college degree. He has won his last 16 fights but doesn’t really seem to be going anywhere. Winning or losing none of Ratchanon’s fight has gone the distance. In his last two fights he has faced 24-1 Sho Ishida and 25-1 Elorde.

Fight of the week: Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem

Fighter of the week: Manny Pacquiao back with a bang with honourable mention to Rocky Fielding

Punch of the week: The thunderous right from Eduardo Hernandez that finished Marlyn Cabrera

Upset of the week: Filipino Vic Saludar winning the WBO minimum title in Ryuya Yamanaka’s home City

One to watch: George Kambosos 15-0 9 wins by KO/TKO