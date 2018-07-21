Jaime Munguia isn’t planning on giving up the WBO junior middleweight title any time soon

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 29-0 (25) surprised many in the boxing world when he bowled over newly-crowned 154-pound champion Sadam Ali 26-2 (14) by TKO4 back in May at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

The undefeated Mexican bomber, who was a late replacement for his opponent this Saturday night in Liam “Beefy” Smith 26-1-1 (14), was thankful for the opportunity but don’t expect him to show it once he climbs through the ropes at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am very satisfied with the great training camp I had with my team, even better than last time where I won the championship because this belt is something I won’t let go of, and nobody is going to take it. It’s my dream come true and I’m just starting to enjoy it,” the 21-year-old Munguia said this week.

“I didn’t rest after the fight with Ali. I did a media tour for nearly two weeks when I won and then from there I returned directly to California to train. I think I’ll benefit because I never lost my form.

England’s Smith, 29, earned his shot at the WBO title with his majority decision victory over archrival Liam Williams 17-2-1 (12) in a world title eliminator at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle last November.

Munguia isn’t expecting an easy fight.

“It’s not an easy opponent that I have in front of me. He’s very experienced, has fought some big names and is the mandatory challenger,” said Munguia.

“I still think I have more quality and more power than him and I’m confident I’ll beat him because of my great preparation… this time I feel more explosive and strong. I have no weight problems. I’ll face a challenger who is going to trade and I’d like that the fight end by knockout.”

Early knockouts are the Tijuana native’s speciality. Munguia is on a six fight knockout streak with none of those opponents hearing the bell to end the fourth round.

“When I fought in Las Vegas last December [against Paul Valenzuela Jr, who he stopped in two], the truth is that it was not going through my head that I’d be headlining in a fight there so fast, let alone being the world champion,” said Munguia.

“I want to thank my company Zanfer and my promoter Fernando Beltran, Box Azteca, and all the people who always support me and push me to move on. I want to dedicate this fight to all of them because without them I wouldn’t be where I am now.”