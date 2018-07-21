Robbie Chapman Aiming for Area Strap After Sparring Cheeseman & Reynolds

Middleweight Robbie Chapman has his eyes set on winning the Southern Area belt within the next 18 months as he prepares to make his second outing in the paid ranks.

The 24-year-old, who is part of the impressive Xavier Miller’s growing stable, got a dominant decision win against Liam Griffiths in May on Goodwin Boxing’s ‘The Showdown’.

The former ABA semi-finalist has picked up the unique moniker of Camden Caretaker thanks to his career outside of the ring.

In the build-up to his debut he was sparring elite amateur Jordan Reynolds and exciting Matchroom prospect Ted Cheeseman – a world he is keen to open up to fans.

And Chapman believes that there is no reason why he can’t be challenging for the Area strap sooner rather than later.

“Back in December I sat down with my coach Xavier Miller, my manager Steve Goodwin and my agent Sophia Bhaumick,” he said.

“We thought that fighting for the Southern Area title in 2019 was realistic and an opportunity Steve could get me.

“I am a firm believer in having the right team and support around you, I feel I have this so there is no reason why this can’t happen for me.

“On my debut I fought Liam Griffiths who everyone will tell you how tough he is, but I stepped up to the plate and got the job done.

“I think what pushed me was having the support I did there on the night, I did far more tickets than I ever imagined and I think that really helped spur me on when I was in the ring.

After only a short conversation is easy to see why Chapman is so well liked – constantly thinking up new ways to engage with his fans.

He continued: “I have been sparring Jordan Reynolds and Ted Cheeseman back to back nd I am telling you now they are wars in that ring.

“It’s where the magic happens and you really get to see the work being put in, this is where we earn it. You might see the glitz and the glamour of fight night but here is where the fight is won.

“I really am keen to open up sparring to any supporters that might want to come so if you contact my agent Sophia she can take care of that for you.

Chapman was also keen to provide a real mention of his sponsors – The Tumeric Co. & Beanbag Coffee – who he admits make being a boxer far easier for himself.

“My existing sponsors, The Turmeric Co. & Beanbag Coffee are a pivotal and active part of my camp.

“They’re part of my team and I want to keep that momentum up and I want to work with sponsors that have a vested interest in boxing.

“If you’d like to join the Camden Caretaker team contact sophia@bearmgmtldn.com” he finished.