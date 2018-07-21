World Boxing Super Series announces seeding for Ali Trophy season II
The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce the seeding for two of the weight categories that will feature in the second season of the Muhammad Ali Trophy.
The hotly-anticipated Draft Gala on Friday, July 20 at the Rossiya Theatre at Pushkinskaya Square, Moscow at 9pm local time (8pm CST/1pm CT) will be broadcasted in multiple territories and also be streamed live on WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com and on our YouTube and Facebook pages.
Bantamweight:
1. Ryan Burnett – WBA World Bantamweight Champion
2. Naoya Inoue – WBA World ‘Regular’ Champion
3. Zolani Tete – WBO World Bantamweight Champion
4. Emmanuel Rodriguez – IBF World Bantamweight Champion
Jason Moloney – mandatory challenger
Nonito Donaire – former four-time world champion
Juan Carlos Payano – former bantamweight world titleholder
Mikhail Aloyan – undefeated contender
Super-Lightweight:
1. Regis Prograis – Interim WBC World Champion
2. Josh Taylor – WBC mandatory
3. Kiryl Relikh, WBA World Super Lightweight Champion
4. Ivan Baranchyk, IBF mandatory
Anthony Yigit, European Champion and IBF mandatory
Terry Flanagan, former world champion
Eduard Troyanovsky, WBA mandatory
Ryan Martin, undefeated challenger