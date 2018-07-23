3 Nations GB Boxing Coming Up This Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After the successful live online broadcast of the 2018 Senior/Elite Welsh Amateur Boxing Association Finals the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association are very proud to announce that we will be once again working with Welsh boxing reporter Ciaran Gibbons to broadcasting the GB 3 Nations Schoolboy Finals, online for just £3.50, on 28th July, starting at 12:00, live from Cardiff with our ringside commentary team of Ciaran Gibbons and 2002 Commonwealth Gold medal winner Jamie Arthur talking you through all the live action .

We of course welcome all boxing fans that want to make the journey to our beautiful city of Cardiff to soak up the atmosphere as the very best schoolboy boxers from England, Scotland and Wales battle it out to become British Champion at Sport Wales National Centre.

But we realise that it might not be logistically possible for everyone to attend which is why we are providing the live online PPV option which can be watched from anywhere in the world not just Great Britain.

https://buffoonfm.cleeng.com/gb-3-nations-schoolboy-finals/E459259646_GB?_ga=2.203322648.823085363.1531210163-801246772.1521031431

The online PPV link is live and purchases can be made now for just £3.50 for what promises to be a great afternoon of boxing, and never know you might be watching the next Joe Calzaghe, Nigel Benn or Ken Buchanan in action.

Sport Wales National Centre

Sophia Gardens

Cardiff

CF11 9SW

27th July, 12:00, GB Schoolboy Semi Finals. (Not available on PPV)

28th July, 12:00, GB Schoolboy Finals. (Available on live PPV)

£20 on the door for general public.

Under 10’s and over 60s £10 per day.

£10 for any WABA boxer 16 years or younger with an up to date medical card.