TwitterFacebook

Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing to appeal Hamazaryan vs Mattice

23 July 2018
Banner Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Artie Pelullo, co-promoter of lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan will be appealing the outcome of last Friday’s Zhora Hamazaryan – Thomas Mattice fight with the Iowa commission.

Pelullo spoke to Iowa Commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight on Friday, which took place at the WinnaVegas Casino.

The bout was seen by a nationally televised audience as the co-feature of a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME.

See Also

In the fight, Hamazaryan scored an explosive 2nd round knockdown; rocked Mattice several more times, and dominated the action. Hamazaryan badly hurt Mattice in round seven. Most people who saw the fight, thought that Hamazayan won 6 rounds to 2, plus the 2nd round knockdown.

Hall of Fame SHOWTIME announcer Steve Farhood called the the decision the one of the worst in the history of the series, while his fellow Hall of Fame broadcaster Barry Tompkins went even farther by calling it the worst decision in 40 years.

Hamazaryan co-promoter, Artie Pelullo said, “I spoke to commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight. I informed him that we were going to appeal the decision, and he understood our position, and he said that we are within our rights to appeal.”

Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Below are just a sample of the articles and social media reaction from this misjustice.

https://www.boxingscene.com/mattice-wins-suspicious-split-nod-over-hamazaryan-results–130151

https://www.boxingscene.com/promoter-file-protest-over-suspect-shobox-result-friday–130216

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis stops Armando Alvarez in third-round of ShoBox main event

Mattice-Hamazaryan Aftermath

http://www.boxingtalk.com/pag/article.php?aid=35486

Jaron Ennis Knocks Out Armando Alvarez

https://www.fightful.com/boxing/shobox-next-generation-results-720-controversial-judging-overshadows-event

Ennis destroys Alvarez in three

https://twitter.com/CommishRandyG/status/1020661697932152833 (Gordon was the former New York State Boxing Commissioner)

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please check Banner Promotions Facebook Page , and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @BannerBoxing

Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US