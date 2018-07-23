Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing to appeal Hamazaryan vs Mattice

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Artie Pelullo, co-promoter of lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan will be appealing the outcome of last Friday’s Zhora Hamazaryan – Thomas Mattice fight with the Iowa commission.

Pelullo spoke to Iowa Commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight on Friday, which took place at the WinnaVegas Casino.

The bout was seen by a nationally televised audience as the co-feature of a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME.

In the fight, Hamazaryan scored an explosive 2nd round knockdown; rocked Mattice several more times, and dominated the action. Hamazaryan badly hurt Mattice in round seven. Most people who saw the fight, thought that Hamazayan won 6 rounds to 2, plus the 2nd round knockdown.

Hall of Fame SHOWTIME announcer Steve Farhood called the the decision the one of the worst in the history of the series, while his fellow Hall of Fame broadcaster Barry Tompkins went even farther by calling it the worst decision in 40 years.

Hamazaryan co-promoter, Artie Pelullo said, “I spoke to commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight. I informed him that we were going to appeal the decision, and he understood our position, and he said that we are within our rights to appeal.”

Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Below are just a sample of the articles and social media reaction from this misjustice.

Thomas Mattice got an absolute gift for Zhora Hamazaryan last night. This was a robbery at the WinneVegas Casino. I guess you can't face GH3 fighters in Sloan, Iowa #boxing — Oleksandr Usykim (@steveucnlive) July 21, 2018

Mattice might have one rd 1 and maybe the 5th. And those were close rds. The rest were Hamarayan's and he scored a knockdown and hurt Mattice several other times. This was scandalous… #boxing — Oleksandr Usykim (@steveucnlive) July 21, 2018

I turned off #ShoBox after #MatticeHamazaryan fight. The show was fine and I LOVE this series on @ShowtimeBoxing. I don’t love awful judging, inexplicable decisions, incompetence, or institutional bias/corruption. #LoveSims a shaky draw. Mattice didn’t win. C’mon now, #boxing!!! — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 21, 2018

Kunem!! Those scorecards are RIDICULOUS! #MatticeHamazaryan — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) July 21, 2018

We get stinkers in boxing and there have been plenty I’ve worked on @boxnationtv but Mattice decision over Hamazaryan tonight the worst of 2018. Even Mattice looked embarrassed. #MatticeHamazaryan #boxing #boxnation — Steve Lillis (@stevelillis) July 21, 2018

