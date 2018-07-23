Exclusive: Duffield on Tibbs and Dillian Whyte

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Light-heavyweight Charlie Duffield has spoken of his belief in trainer Mark Tibbs, as he prepares to fight on the undercard of stable mate Dillian Whyte’s headlining bout against Joseph Parker.

Currently sitting with a record of 5 wins, all by way of knockout, Duffield made the change in trainer after suffering the only loss of his career to Vladimir Idranyi in June 2016.

He now trains as part of Tibbs’ exciting stable which includes Anthony Joshua nemesis Dillian Whyte, the highly-thought of Harvey Horn and up-and-coming prospect Ben Smith.

And Duffield, who boasts a succesful amateur record which includes ABA finalist, reckons he has one of the best teams in the country behind him.

“Funnily enough my Dad had always been really keen on me to be trained by Mark ages ago as he felt it really suited my style,” he said.

“However it wasn’t until I suffered my loss I had some family problems at the time and the loss came so unexpectedly.

“It was a devastating time for me and I think that it just shook things up [the loss] and it was a mutual decision for me to change stables.

“Thankfully Mark agreed to take me on and it turns out my dad was right! I really believe Mark is up there with the best trainers in the country.

“Along with of course the legendary Jimmy Tibbs and my S&C coach Sonny Cannon, I truly believe I couldn’t be in better hands.

“I can’t wait for Saturday now, since I found out I was on the undercard back in June I have been chomping at the bit.

“I’m looking to take my chance on the big stage and put on a show then get ready to watch Dillian and Mark do the business!