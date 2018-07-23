Mitchell Frearson: “As long as I am turning heads, getting noticed and winning then it’s all good”

Light-middleweight prospect Mitch Frearson is determined to keep entertaining fans that come to buy tickets after impressing again on MTK Global’s ‘Seize The City’ show.

The 26-year-old trains out of the Dagenham Legends Gym under the tutelage of Jamie Williams and has openly admitted before he’s in boxing for a ‘good time, not a long time’.

After a one-sided masterclass against Casey Blair in April, Frearson stole the show with another slick performance against road warrior Scott Hillman.

And the Londoner, who splits time between working in construction and his boxing training, admits that for now he just wants to be giving the ticket buyers something to talk about.

“I have found that the only negative part at the minute is to make sure I am exciting, looking good and not in a bore fest,” he said.

“It’s a lot of money for fans to come and watch you fight, if you’re fight three or four times a year it can quickly add up.

“I want to make sure that when they come and watch me, they go home thinking ‘That was worth the money’ and I haven’t just traded in a close fight against a journeyman.

“I have had a lot of people now start following me on social media, I two guys message me after seeing highlights of my first fight who wanted to come along so it’s great everything is slowly coming together.

Frearson’s popularity rose rapidly after releasing a highlight video after his debut in what was seen by thousands on his social channels – he did the same following his win against Hillman.

He continued: “I wanted to show fans that either couldn’t commit to getting a ticket or wasn’t sure about it what they are going to get when they come.

“Everyone in boxing knows that MTK are changing the game so the production will be good and to me it just made sense to just show what I was about.

“I think I have definitely surprised some people, I get quite a few comments from people all over the country offering support and telling me they are impressed.

“As long as I am turning heads, getting noticed and winning then it’s all good. I have fought two tough lads that rarely get stopped and done well, I am excited for the future.”