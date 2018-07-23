WBO News: Officials Appointed for Vacant World Title Bout Between Christopher Diaz and Masayuki Ito

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced the officials assigned for this Saturday, July 28th Jr. Lightweight world title clash between WBO ranked number one Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Díaz (23-0, 15 KOs), from Puerto Rico, and WBO ranked number two Masayuki Ito (23-1-1, 12 KOs), from Japan, in a scheduled 12-round match.

The duel will be held at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida, as the main event of a fight card presented by Top Rank Promotions, and All Star Boxing.

Frank Gentile, from Palm Bay, Florida will be the third man in the ring.

See Also

Roark Young, from Florida, Robin Taylor, from New York and Paul Wallace, from Maryland, were appointed judges of the fight.

The supervisor of the fight will be Erno Labega, WBO Second Vice President.