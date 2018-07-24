Carl Frampton reveals his ultimate goal in boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Frampton hoping to repay fans by knocking Luke Jackson out in homecoming.

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton is hoping he can repay his adoring fans by knocking Luke Jackson out at his homecoming fight next month at Windsor Park.

Talking at an announcement to unveil his new clothing partner 11 Degrees, Frampton said:

“I want to repay the fans and put on a show for them at Windsor Park by knocking Luke Jackson out”.

“I would have never imagined that I would be a big enough ticket seller to be able to fill an arena like Windsor Park or a football stadium. I want to go out and put on a show and repay my loyal fans for supporting me for so long”.

“Luke Jackson is someone who I’m expected to beat and the bookies have me a big favorite but I don’t pay too much attention to that”.

“If he beats me, it changes his life forever and he becomes a big name in world boxing so it’s up to me not to allow that to happen. I believe I’m a level above him, if I go into the fight 100%, I will beat him even if I go into the fight at 90% I think I will beat him”.

“I’ve fought at the very highest level of professional boxing and he hasn’t yet, he’s going to see a difference on the night.”

The Jackal who fights undefeated Australian Jackson on 18 August in Belfast also has his sights firmly set on fighting newly crowned IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington at the end of the year, then setting up a trilogy with WBA boss Leo Santa Cruz in 2019.

“The plan is to beat Jackson convincingly and set up a fight with Josh Warrington later this year. Josh is coming off the back of a great win at Elland Road against Lee Selby and has a huge support from Leeds”.

“I think my fans are the best in the world though and they will prove that next month at Windsor Park. A fight between me and Josh will certainly be a fantastic matchup and a great atmosphere”.

“Obviously not looking past my fight against Jackson but the end goal is to recapture what is rightfully mine and take my belt back from Santa Cruz in the trilogy between us. That is the ultimate goal.”

