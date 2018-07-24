Hurshidbek Normatov remains undefeated with 6th round stoppage over Alexis Gaytan

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday night, junior middleweight Hushidbek Normatov remained perfect with a 6th round stoppage over previously undefeated Alexis Gaytan at The Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The bout was exciting from the outset as Normatov came out firing looking for the early stoppage.

Normatov landed a hard left hook in the 3rd stanza that knocked out the mouthpiece of Gaytan.

See Also

In the final frame, Normatov landed a perfect right hand counter that knocked Gaytan out cold before he even hit the canvas, and the bout was over at 41 seconds of round six.

Normatov of Uzbekistan is now 7-0 with three knockouts.

Normatov is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

“Normatov is a manager’s dream because he can fight, and he also wants to fight the best fighters possible. As you can see, he stepped up to the plate, fought another undefeated prospect and came through with flying colors,” said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management.