Michael Dutchover Delivers Emphatic One Punch Knockout Friday Night

Junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs), captivated a sold-out crowd with an electrifying one-punch knockout of Sergio Ramirez (4-3, 4 KOs) Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

The closeout punch, a right hand on Ramirez’s chin, occurred at the :43 mark of the second round.

“I timed it just right,” said the 20-year-old Dutchover. “He came at me with a lazy punch, and I just unloaded that right hand, and he dropped like a fly.”

Dutchover barely broke a sweat in his tenth career win. The Texas native, who conducts his training camps in Los Angeles with trainer and manager Danny Zamora, made his 8-round debut, but clearly didn’t need the rounds to score what is likely his most emphatic win to date.

“You go into every fight expecting a tough challenge,” Dutchover said. “I was ready to go the full eight rounds, but I’m glad I was able to end it early and give the fans something to talk about.”

Dutchover is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

