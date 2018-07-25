Leo Santa Cruz surprises to kids to their delight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Last week, our WBC Los Angeles Office received a call from WBC Clean Boxing Program Chairperson, Luis Escalona, letting us know two boys from Texas would be in Los Angeles after competing in the Mesquite Golden Gloves Tournament. Mr. Escalona advised us it would be the kids dream to visit the WBC Office, but even more so to meet their hero, 3x WBC Diamond Champion Leo Santa Cruz.

WBC contacted Leo Santa Cruz to invite him to the LA Office and surprise the Bocanegra brothers. Leo then had a better idea, he said, “Why don’t you bring them to my house and we can go swimming?” WBC then planned the visit and yesterday picked up Xavier and Ray Bocanegra, along with their father to take them to the Champs home.

The Champ opened the doors of his home and welcomed the Bocanegra kids to his home, showed him his Championship belts, his home, his pets and of course introduced them to his family. The kids had a great experience hanging out with the Champ and we know this will truly be a beautiful memory they will forever cherish.

WBC thanks Leo Santacruz and his family for always being willing to give back and be part of special WBC Cares moments like these.

The words of our WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman, after seeing the videos and photos were, ” Their smiles say it all, Leo is not only a great Champion in the ring, but a formidable human being with an amazing heart of a true Champion. Thank you Leo for your genuine heart.”