A look at Joshua and his past opponents; Joshua-Povetkin prediction

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

In September, Britain’s newest boxing sensation Anthony Joshua will take on Russian fighter Alexander Povetkin who is the mandatory challenger to Joshua’s WBA title. Wembley Stadium will play host to the fight on September 22nd.

Joshua is the 1/14 favourite against Povetkin, so let’s take a look at his previous fights to see why the bookies are so confident.

Opponent: Joseph Parker

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

When: March 2018

Result: Joshua win by Unanimous Decision

Anthony Joshua continued his ascent to the summit of heavyweight greatness, claiming a third major world-title belt in a fight that somewhat disappointed. Both fighters toiled hard but the clash resembled more of a chess match than a slugging match.

Giuseppe Quartarone, the Italian referee did little to help the fight flourish. Every time the two boxers attempted to fight within each other’s reach, Quartarone separated them meaning the fight was predominantly fought at distance.

Joshua’s 6-inch reach gave him the edge in this contest and indeed it showed, with two judges scoring 118-110 in favour of the Briton and the other 119-110 to Joshua.

Opponent: Carlos Takam

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

When: October 2017

Result: Joshua win by TKO

After Pulev dropped out of his showdown with Joshua, Carlos Takam took his place at just 12 days’ notice. The Cameroonian fighter was ranked number 3 by the IBF so he fulfilled the mandatory defence requirements of the fight.

Takam never really looked match sharp in the fight and the clash was ended in the 10th round, when Joshua landed a clean right uppercut along with a barrage of punches. Both Joshua and Takam questioned the referee’s decision to stop the fight and the 80,000 fans packed into the principality were left underwhelmed

Opponent: Wladimir Klitschko

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

When: April, 2017

Result: Joshua win by TKO

Anthony Joshua won this tightly-contested fight by TKO after 11 rounds in what was dubbed as ‘the fight of the century’. A post-war record of 90,000 fans watched on in Wembley as both fighters gave their all to the very last moment.

In the fifth round Joshua shook of his defensive shackles and dominated Klitschko, knocking him to the canvas. But Klitschko came back and forced Joshua to the canvas just one round later.

However, in round 11 Joshua knocked his opponent to the canvas twice and pinned him to the ropes with a flurry of ferocious punches. The referee called an end to the fight and Joshua claimed a famous scalp.

Joshua v Povetkin: Prediction

From the outside in, this seems to be a fight of no contest. Anthony Joshua’s career is on the rise and Povetkin, the 38-year-old seems to be on his way out. However, he will still pose Joshua a threat as he proven before that his determination and ferocious fighting style can help him win fights.

Joshua has won 20 of his 21 fights by knock-out, but the odds of a knock out are slightly longer on this one. It’s likely to go the full distance, with the Briton winning on points.