Mikey Garcia is changing lives ahead of his title unification

WHAT: In a special video feature released today by SHOWTIME Sports®, four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (38-0, 30 KOs) opens up about his philanthropic work and what he calls his duty to help others just days ahead of his 135-pound title unification showdown with Robert Easter Jr. (21-0, 14 KOs).

Immediately after conquering his fourth weight division with a unanimous decision victory over Sergey Lipinets in San Antonio earlier this year, the 30-year-old Oxnard, Calif. native boarded a plane on a missionary trip to help children in Belize. In the clip, which is aided by first-person video footage shot by Garcia, the WBC Lightweight World Champion guides viewers through his experiences on the trip.

“They appreciated us coming to help so much,” said Garcia. “It touched me and made me want to be a part of it.

“I think a lot of people have these ideas and perceptions that fighters have to be a certain way; very loud, very flashy, big entourages. I’m just like every other person. I think if we can help someone, it’s our duty and our responsibility to try to help as much as we can.”

Live coverage of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and also features Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz (28-1, 24 KOs) returning to action to face former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu (16-3, 9 KOs) and opens with unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs) taking on hard-hitting Jose Roman (24-2-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.