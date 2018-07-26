Roney Hines returns against Raquan Ashby this Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Just eight days after winning his professional debut, undefeated heavyweight Roney Hines will get right back to work when he takes on Raquan Ashby in a scheduled four-round bout, this Saturday night at The Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hines won his maiden voyage last Friday night, when he stopped David Becker in just 68 seconds, as the 2018 National Golden Gloves champion dropped Becker three-times before the bout was halted.

Ashby of Wilson, North Carolina is 0-1.

“Like I said, we will move Roney at a good pace, and he did not take any punches in his first bout, so he is ready to go Saturday night,” said GH3 Promotions CEO, Vito Mielnicki.

With a win, Hines will be back in Charlotte on August 11th,