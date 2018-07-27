Anthony Joshua reveals why he extended his contract with Matchoom

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua OBE has signed a new promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

The new deal will see the undefeated Heavyweight king fight on Sky Sports Box Office for at least another three years, starting with his unification blockbuster with Russian powerhouse Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

Joshua currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight crowns with a perfect record of 21 wins from 21 fights since turning professional with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in 2013.

The 28-year-old sensation produced the performance of a lifetime to claim the WBA title against modern legend Wladimir Klitschko in an unforgettable battle in front of a post war record crowd on 90,000 at England’s national stadium in April 2017.

He went on to sell-out the Principality Stadium in Cardiff twice, defending his belts against Carlos Takam in October before unifying the division by taking Joseph Parker’s WBO belt in March and is now delighted to have signed a new deal with Matchroom Boxing as he prepares for another blockbuster night under the iconic Wembley arch in September.

“When I decided to become a professional boxer I felt the boxing market was stagnate and in need of new energy, both Matchroom and Sky have backed me and have given me opportunity after opportunity and I will always deliver,” said Joshua. “They’ve worked very hard to give me a platform to showcase my skills and tell my story. So choosing to renew our deal was always a matter of when not if. We have created history together and we are dedicated to keeping the UK scene in high demand for all boxers and boxing fans, but for me personally, the journey is no where near finished yet.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Managing Director, said: “I am delighted to extend our promotional agreement with Anthony and also extend his relationship with Sky Sports. Anthony is a huge part of the Matchroom family and we have been with him from the debut to unifying the World Heavyweight titles. He is the biggest star in the sport and we look forward to more success, more iconic nights and seeing him become undisputed Heavyweight Champion.”

Barney Francis, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: “It’s great news for Sky Sports viewers that Anthony Joshua will continue his relationship with us into the next decade. Since AJ turned professional with Matchroom on Sky five years ago, we have been there every step of the way. He is a real people’s champion and a superb role model for British and global sport.

“Last year, he took part in one of the greatest Heavyweight fights of the modern era, and fans can now look to more drama and more huge nights on Sky Sports Box Office.”