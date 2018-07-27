Joseph Parker says Dillian Whyte is showing signs of self-doubt, plans to go to war on Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

There is a lot on the line in this weekend’s heavyweight crossroads bout between former WBO champion Joseph Parker 24-1 (18) of New Zealand and WBC #1, WBO #2 and WBA #7 rated contender Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) of England at London’s O2 Arena with the winner likely to get a shot at the world heavyweight title.

It’s a fact not lost on either man ahead of their Saturday night fight broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office.

“Joseph is a fighting man, that’s his heritage, but he’s short of options,” said Whyte, 30, whose lone loss was to reigning IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2015. “He could have gone to USA to fight Bryant Jennings for a small purse and no attention or come to the UK in front of a sell-out crowd and get better pay and a more prestigious fight.

See Also

“He’s motivated – he knows beating me gets him close to another shot at AJ [unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua], so that’s what makes him dangerous: ‘If I do Dillian, I’m back in the big time again’ – but he’s got to get past me first.”

The 26-year-old Parker, who is coming off a 12-round points decision loss to Joshua in March that cost him his WBO world title, is keen to get back in the winner’s column.

“It was important to get back in the ring in another big fight straight away,” Parker said. “Dillian is on the cusp of fighting for a world title and beating him would put me right back at that top table.

“There won’t be any excuses from me. I’m here to do damage and I’m here to punch with bad intentions. I’m going to break him down and he’s going to take a lot of punches.

“He’s been talking a lot of smack in the build-up and I believe that is a sign of self-doubt.

“I hope he’s ready to take a lot of punches because I’m going to give it to him real bad. He thinks I can’t go to war, let’s wait and see.”