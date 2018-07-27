Tyson Fury chides Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn for not having the “balls” to face Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has blasted unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for having “no balls” in a fiery interview with BT Sport.

The self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” sees himself as the saviour of British boxing after the very public fight negotiations between the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion and America’s WBC champion Deontay Wilder came to nought.

“I’ll fight Deontay Wilder in America, I’ll fight Joshua in London,” said Fury 26-0 (19). “I’m not afraid of going abroad. I’ve been abroad before, been on the road.

“It takes someone like me to go over and beat someone up because at the minute, the Americans are showing the Brits up rotten.

“The Brits are running away scared and there’s only me who’s saying: ‘Right, I’ll have to fight him!’”

The proposed clash between Joshua 21-0 (20) and Wilder 40-0 (39) came to a grinding halt last month after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on the venue or the purse for the fight.

Meanwhile Fury, 29, returned to the ring last month with a pedestrian fourth round stoppage of anonymous Albanian Sefer Seferi at Manchester Arena after a two-and-a-half year self-imposed exile as he sought help for his drug and mental health issues.

Fury will face unranked heavyweight Francesco Pianeta 35-4-1 (21) on the undercard of the Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson fight at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on August 18.

But Fury is already looking ahead to bigger challenges.

“If I’m ready, I’m ready. If I’m not, I’m not,” he said of facing Wilder. “I can’t have him calling us over here pussies. And everybody in America saying: ‘Them British guys don’t really fight’.

“I’ll go over to America and fight him, knock him spark out. Can’t say any fairer than that. I’ve got to get Francesco Pianeta out of the way and then I’ll come for Wilder.”

Fury reserved some anger for Joshua and his high profile promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Joshua’s a **********, I’ll apologise for him, and Eddie Hearn, no balls,” he said. “But I’m the man, I’ll fight you, no problem.

“You might have had all the activity and all the motion, and probably the favourite going in, but when I win again, what are they going to say?

“Fluked it? Oop, sorry.”