You wont believe where Groves vs Smith will take place

The Ali Trophy Final in the Super Middleweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series between George Groves and Callum Smith will take place on September 28 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Comosa AG is delighted to announce that the pieces are in place for a spectacular event in Jeddah, the conclusion of a sensational first season in the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Saudi Arabia continues its tradition of hosting big sporting events as it hosts the WWE and the Italian Super Cup in spring 2019.

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer is looking forward to taking the Ali Trophy Jeddah. “The Super-Middleweight Final in Saudi Arabia, where the Muhammad Ali name and legacy is so revered, has all the ingredients to capture the world on a stage not normally associated with boxing.”

“Groves vs Smith is an incredible match-up between two proved gladiators, two rivals, it’s certainly a final not to be missed!” He continued.

The journey to the final began at the Draft Gala in Monaco in July last year where Groves, the number one seed, and second-seeded Smith, picked their opponents.

The final on September 28 will be Groves’ third defence of his WBA Super World title, with all three fights involving British opponents – Jamie Cox, Chris Eubank Jr. and now Callum Smith.

Callum Smith booked his place in the final after defeating Sweden’s Erik Skoglund and Dutchman Nieky Holzken in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. The WBC Diamond belt holder has his first shot at a World title after being in mandatory positions over the last few years, and like Groves, a unique chance to bring home the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing. The vacant RING super middleweight championship belt will also be on the line.

“It’s fantastic news that we now have a confirmed date and location for the final and I’m incredibly excited that the fight has been formally confirmed to take place in Jeddah,” said Groves. “I’m excited and sure this final will eclipse every WBSS fight to date for excitement and drama. I have been in camp for a while already but am now looking forward to stepping the training up now that the dates been set.”

“Smith is a good fighter but I believe I am the best super middleweight on the planet,” continued Groves. “I’m World Champion, number one in the division and am now looking forward to putting on a show in Jeddah and winning the Ali Trophy.”

Callum Smith believes he can change the super-middleweight hierarchy in Jeddah.

“It has been a long time since my semi-final win over Holzken,” said Smith.“But the most important thing to me is that my opponent is George Groves. It means that by the end of September I have the chance to be the WBA champion and the number one super middleweight in the world. I believe I will do it,”

“I am excited to be part of such a big night of boxing. It began with the red carpet treatment in Monaco and will end with more of the same in Jeddah.”