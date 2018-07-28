Antonio Nieves back in action against Christian Esquivel on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio
Antonio Nieves returns to action on Saturday night when he takes on Christian Esquivel in a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout at The Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio.
Nieves (17-2-2, 9 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio will be making his 1st appearance since dropping his last bout to WBO Super Flyweight champion Naoya Inoue on September 9, 2017 in a bout that was broadcast live on HBO.
In Esquivel, Nieves is taking on an a veteran opponent who sports a record of 30-14-1 with 23 knockouts.
This will be a good test for Nieves, as Esquivel is a tough veteran who has fought countless world champions and undefeated fighters.
“I am 110% ready for this fight on Saturday. I am excited to get back in the ring and make my way back to the top. I fought one of the most feared Super Flyweight’s in the world. It my first trip to the weight class, and I didn’t get the victory. But being there only made me more hungry, and I’m coming back with a vengeance,” said Nieves
