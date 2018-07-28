Antonio Nieves back in action against Christian Esquivel on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Antonio Nieves returns to action on Saturday night when he takes on Christian Esquivel in a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout at The Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio.

Nieves (17-2-2, 9 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio will be making his 1st appearance since dropping his last bout to WBO Super Flyweight champion Naoya Inoue on September 9, 2017 in a bout that was broadcast live on HBO.

In Esquivel, Nieves is taking on an a veteran opponent who sports a record of 30-14-1 with 23 knockouts.

This will be a good test for Nieves, as Esquivel is a tough veteran who has fought countless world champions and undefeated fighters.

“I am 110% ready for this fight on Saturday. I am excited to get back in the ring and make my way back to the top. I fought one of the most feared Super Flyweight’s in the world. It my first trip to the weight class, and I didn’t get the victory. But being there only made me more hungry, and I’m coming back with a vengeance,” said Nieves

