Sergey Kovalev to Make Appearance at Monmouth on Haskell Day

WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev will make an appearance at Monmouth Park on Sunday, July 29, to take in the betfair.com Haskell Invitational in advance of his title defense against Eleider “Storm” Alvarez on Aug. 4 at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Atlantic City. The bout will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Kovalev will visit the Monmouth Park Sports Book by William Hill and will meet with jockeys and trainers before appearing in the winner’s circle.

Monmouth Park will offer wagering on the outcome of Kovalev’s fight with Alvarez, along with the rest of the bouts on the card, in the Sports Book. The card is the first at the newly-opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. In the co-main event, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba.

The $1 million Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park’s showcase race, will go as the 12th race on a stakes-filled 14-race card. NBC-TV will televise the Haskell live from 5-to-6 p.m. with post time for the Grade 1 race set for approximately 5:47 p.m.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. and parking lots at 6:30 a.m. for Haskell Day. First race post is noon.

Tickets range between $50 and $200 and are on sale now through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.