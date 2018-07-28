Undefeated Janelson Bocachica, Joshua Temple, Marquis Moore and Isaiah Steen all in action on Saturday night in Louisville

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Four highly regarded and undefeated prospects from Boxing’s deepest management stable, David McWater’s Split-T Management will be in action on Saturday night at The Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

Janelson Bocachica (10-0, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan battles Noel Esqueda (8-5-2, 6 KOs) of Wichita, Kansas in a six-round welterweight bout.

Bocachica, just 19 years-old continues his rapid ascent as he will be making his 3rd start of 2018.

See Also

Joshua Temple (6-0, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri battles Alexander Brunson (2-1, 1 KO) of Tallahassee, Florida in a six-round cruierweight bout.

Temple, 25 years-old is a 6’4″ prospect who will be making his 2nd appearance of the year, and is coming off two consecutive wins over undefeated opponents.

Isaiah Steen (10-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio battles Cameron Burroughs (4-4, 3 KOs) of Friendswood, Texas in a super middleweight bout.

Steen, who is the half-brother of fellow undefeated prospect and 2016 U.S, Olympian, (and fellow Split-T Management fighter) Charles Conwell. Steen is just 21 years-old and, he will be making his 2018 debut.

Marquis Moore (7-0, 4 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will take on 30-fight veteran Demetrius Walker in a six-round super middleweight bout.

Moore will be making his 2nd appearance of 2018, and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Troy Artis on May 18th.

Bocachica, Temple and Moore are promoted by Real Deal Boxing. Steen is promoted by DiBella Entertainment

ABOUT SPLIT-T MANAGEMENT

Headed by David McWater, Split-T Management has amassed one of the top stables in boxing.

Their impressive roster includes:

World Rated Contenders

IBF Super Lightweight Mandatory Title Challenger Ivan Baranchyk

Welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson

Former Bantamweight Title Challenger Antonio Nieves

2016 Olympians

Lightweight Teofimo Lopez

Junior Middleweight Charles Conwell

Bantamweight Antonio Vargas

Undefeated Prospects

Heavyweights: Stephen Shaw, Marcus Carter, Yegor Plevako

Cruiserweights: Joshua Temple, “Mighty” Joe Jones

Light Heavyweights: Joseph Williams, Bortirali Mamajonov

Super Middleweights: Isiah Steen, DeAndre Ware, Isiah Jones, Anthony Barnes, Tyler Howard

Middleweights: Marquis Moore, Raquel Miller

Junior Middleweights: Ardreal Holmes, Hurshidbek Normatov, Fred Wilson, Jr.

Welterweight’s Janelson Bocachica, Poindexter Knight, Mark Dawson, Boubacar Sylla, Brian Ceballo

Junior Lightweight: Erick De Leon