Undefeated Janelson Bocachica, Joshua Temple, Marquis Moore and Isaiah Steen all in action on Saturday night in Louisville
Four highly regarded and undefeated prospects from Boxing’s deepest management stable, David McWater’s Split-T Management will be in action on Saturday night at The Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.
Janelson Bocachica (10-0, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan battles Noel Esqueda (8-5-2, 6 KOs) of Wichita, Kansas in a six-round welterweight bout.
Bocachica, just 19 years-old continues his rapid ascent as he will be making his 3rd start of 2018.
Joshua Temple (6-0, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri battles Alexander Brunson (2-1, 1 KO) of Tallahassee, Florida in a six-round cruierweight bout.
Temple, 25 years-old is a 6’4″ prospect who will be making his 2nd appearance of the year, and is coming off two consecutive wins over undefeated opponents.
Isaiah Steen (10-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio battles Cameron Burroughs (4-4, 3 KOs) of Friendswood, Texas in a super middleweight bout.
Steen, who is the half-brother of fellow undefeated prospect and 2016 U.S, Olympian, (and fellow Split-T Management fighter) Charles Conwell. Steen is just 21 years-old and, he will be making his 2018 debut.
Marquis Moore (7-0, 4 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will take on 30-fight veteran Demetrius Walker in a six-round super middleweight bout.
Moore will be making his 2nd appearance of 2018, and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Troy Artis on May 18th.
Bocachica, Temple and Moore are promoted by Real Deal Boxing. Steen is promoted by DiBella Entertainment
ABOUT SPLIT-T MANAGEMENT
Headed by David McWater, Split-T Management has amassed one of the top stables in boxing.
Their impressive roster includes:
World Rated Contenders
IBF Super Lightweight Mandatory Title Challenger Ivan Baranchyk
Welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson
Former Bantamweight Title Challenger Antonio Nieves
2016 Olympians
Lightweight Teofimo Lopez
Junior Middleweight Charles Conwell
Bantamweight Antonio Vargas
Undefeated Prospects
Heavyweights: Stephen Shaw, Marcus Carter, Yegor Plevako
Cruiserweights: Joshua Temple, “Mighty” Joe Jones
Light Heavyweights: Joseph Williams, Bortirali Mamajonov
Super Middleweights: Isiah Steen, DeAndre Ware, Isiah Jones, Anthony Barnes, Tyler Howard
Middleweights: Marquis Moore, Raquel Miller
Junior Middleweights: Ardreal Holmes, Hurshidbek Normatov, Fred Wilson, Jr.
Welterweight’s Janelson Bocachica, Poindexter Knight, Mark Dawson, Boubacar Sylla, Brian Ceballo
Junior Lightweight: Erick De Leon