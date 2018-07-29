Brandon Rios confirmed for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former World Champion Brandon Rios has confirmed that he will appear and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Mexican Independence weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening.

Rios will once again appear at this years’ Expo at the Supreme Boxing booth, and will be signing gloves, photos and have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as “Bam Bam”. For more info on Supreme Boxing go to (http://supremeboxinginc.com).

Brandon Rios is an 11-year pro, and currently a contender at Welterweight Division. He is a former WBA Lightweight World Champion, Latino WBO Champion, WBO International Champion and Lightweight NABF Champion. Nicknamed “Bam Bam”, Ríos is known for his highly aggressive pressure “throwback” style and a warrior’s mentality with formidable punching power and excellent chin, which makes him an exciting boxer to watch. Rios challenged some of the top fighters in his career such as Manny Pacquiao, Tim Bradley, Mike Alvarado and Danny Garcia to name a few.

Rios Joins, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas,

Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next couple of months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

