Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook promises even more fireworks

The inaugural edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch promises even more fireworks as Damon “No Smilin'” Allen Jr. (15-0-1, 5 KOs) and Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (14-0, 7 KOs) face off in a highly competitive battle between two undefeated Golden Boy Promotions prospects in the co-main event of Diaz Jr. vs. Rojas at Avalon Hollywood. The action will be streamed live on Saturday, August 11 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Fans can catch all the fights by clicking here.

This scheduled eight-round super lightweight battle will be the next chapter in a series of Golden Boy Promotions fights where our very best prospects are matched up to see who’s deserving of contender status.

Allen Jr. is a 25-year-old prospect who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The quick-handed pugilist has defeated tough warriors such as Luis “Vampiro” Arceo, Gamaliel “El Platano” Diaz and Martin “El Brochas” Honorio. Though spending his career at lightweight, Allen Jr. will move up to 140 pounds for this matchup.

“This is a step-up fight for both of us because we’re both undefeated Golden Boy prospects,” said Damon Allen Jr. “I feel I have the advantage though because of my amateur experience and because I was taught in the school of Philadelphia boxing. That puts me ahead of a lot of the other prospects, and everyone will see that when I defeat Jonathan Navarro on August 11.”

Navarro, the pride of East Los Angeles, California, has been very busy this year and will return for his third fight of 2018. The 21-year-old is a natural 140-pounder, and he’ll look to use his size advantage on the much quicker opponent in Allen Jr.

“This is what it takes for me to make the next step in my career,” said Jonathan Navarro. “It’s rare to see two young and undefeated fighters facing each other, so I’m excited to be a part of this matchup against Damon Allen Jr. I feel I’m bigger, stronger and better skilled than Allen Jr., and I promise an exciting victory in front of a hometown crowd.”

Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (9-0, 5 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. will battle across a scheduled six rounds of welterweight action. Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (4-0, 3 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland will participate in a four-round 147-pound fight.

Opponents for these two fighters will be announced shortly.

Rojas vs. Diaz Jr. is a 12-round fight for the WBA Featherweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Universal Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.”The fights will take place Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Avalon Hollywood. Doors for the event open at 4:00 p.m. PT. The action will be streamed live on Facebook Watch in the U.S. and globally on the Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook Page beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Fans can catch all the fights by following the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

