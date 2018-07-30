Joseph Parker needs more mongrel, says Kiwi boxing commentator Mike Angove

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

New Zealand boxing commentator Mike Angove believes that Joseph Parker 24-2 (18) gave the fight away against Dillian Whyte 24-1 (17) by allowing the bigger man to use roughhouse tactics against him during their heavyweight clash at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The former WBO heavyweight champion was outpointed after 12 competitive rounds by scores of 113-112, 115-110 and 114-111 in a fight that saw both men hit the canvas.

“It is a fight Joe should have won,” Angove told The AM Show. “He should have known that Dillian was going to come in and rough-house, and impose his frame on him.

See Also

“That is where Joe, rather than looking at the referee and looking bemused, should have gone back and smacked him in the groin himself. He needed to pull down his head and show some mongrel.

“There were some decisions that changed the nature and flow of the fight. There were many chances for Joe to adapt and come back, and that was the problem.”

The fight took a stunning turn as early as the second round when Parker, who had been outboxing Whyte with ease, was dropped by a head clash that was ruled to have been caused by a punch.

The bone-on-bone collision appeared to rattle Parker and gave Whyte the ascendancy coming into the mid-rounds of the fight.

“There is no doubt he was dazed,” Angove continued. “He might have thought a punch dropped him and up to that point, he was doing really well in that fight.

“Whyte grew in strength from there and Joe struggled from rounds three to six and went missing, and that is when Dillian started coming in with the head and start roughhousing.”

After suffering back-to-back losses to Whyte and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his last two fights, Angove recommends Parker takes a break from the sport to reassess his path forward.

“He has a rebuilding phase he needs to go through,” said Angove. “There were holes in his game that were evident that have been around in his last three to four fights that he needs to retool and redevelop, and that takes time.

“In terms of who you fight next, let’s give the guy a couple of months to come back and see his daughter, then re-evaluate as a team.”