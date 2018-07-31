Josh Warrington warns Carl Frampton not to underestimate Luke Jackson at Windsor Park

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington has warned WBO interim featherweight champion Carl Frampton not to overlook unheralded Australian Luke Jackson ahead of their showdown at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on August 18.

“Yeah, I have watched a bit of Luke Jackson to be honest with you and have seen bits of him on social media and stuff,” said Warrington, who surprised Lee Selby in May to claim the IBF 130-pound crown by split decision.

“He is very busy on Instagram, he puts out sparring videos and things like that, so it is always interesting to take a look at people who boast about themselves.

See Also

“Listen, I think he is being overlooked and I don’t think any fighter can afford to overlook an opponent.

“Look what happened on May 19 – I think Lee Selby and his team definitely overlooked us and looked ahead to bigger money fights with Frampton.

“Obviously we came in and spoiled the party. You would have thought that Carl and Jamie [Moore, Frampton’s trainer] wouldn’t be naive enough to make the same mistake.”

The 27-year-old Yorkshire man praised the Tasmanian boxer for travelling halfway around the world for the press conference to announce the fight and believe that that sort of commitment shows the undefeated 33-year-old’s intent.

“It seems like everyone thinks it is going to be a shutout for Carl, but they are up against a kid who is very hungry and is undefeated,” he said.

“He came across the world for the press conference and he wouldn’t do that if he was just going to turn up and be a knockover job.”

Jackson, 33, is a former Olympian who captained the Australian boxing team at London 2012. He compiled a record of 113-32 in the amateur ranks and is undefeated as a pro after 16 fights.

The 31-year-old Frampton claimed the interim WBO world title against Nonito Donaire in April. The full WBO champion is Oscar Valdez who remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken jaw.