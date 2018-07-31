Keep Your Eye On The Prize, Says Warrington

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JOSH WARRINGTON HAS issued a warning to Carl Frampton and his loyal band of fans not to dismiss the threat presented by Luke Jackson when the pair come together at Windsor Park on August 18, live and exclusive on BT Sport.

The unbeaten Jackson (16-0) from Hobart challenges for Frampton’s WBO Interim world featherweight title at the national stadium, with the prize on the line for the winner being potentially a blockbuster match-up with the IBF champion Warrington later in the year. The victor would also be in line for a shot at the full WBO champion Oscar Valdez when he recovers from injury.

Jackson, 33, captained Australia at the 2012 London Olympics, competed twice in the World amateur Championships and won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Warrington believes Jackson represents a genuine force to be reckoned with and, being something of a student of his division, he is someone the Leeds Warrior has kept tabs on over recent times.

“Yeah I have watched a bit of Luke Jackson to be honest with you and have seen bits of him on social media and stuff,” revealed Warrington.

“He is very busy on his Instagram, he puts out sparring videos and things like that so it is always interesting to take a look at people who boast about themselves.

“Listen, I think he is being overlooked and I don’t think any fighter can afford to overlook an opponent. Look what happened on May 19 – I think Lee Selby and his team definitely overlooked us and looked ahead to bigger money fights with Frampton.

“Obviously we came in and spoiled the party. You would have thought that Carl and Jamie (trainer, Moore) wouldn’t be naive enough to make the same mistake.”

Warrington added that, in his opinion, Jackson offered up a statement of his own intent by being prepared to travel some ten thousand-odd miles to attend the press conference to promote an event that also features Tyson Fury taking on Francesco Pianeta in his second comeback fight, as well as Paddy Barnes bidding to win the WBC world flyweight title against the champion Cristofer Rosales.

“It seems like everyone thinks it is going to be a shutout for Carl, but they are up against a kid who is very hungry and is undefeated.

“He came across the world for the press conference and he wouldn’t do that if he was just going to turn up and be a knockover job.

“He is coming with intentions to win and, from his interviews, he is serious and it seems like he is up for it.”

Conrad Cummings, Luke Keeler, Sam Maxwell, Lewis Crocker and Marco McCullough also feature on the undercard.

Limited remaining tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie. priced at £80, £100, £120, £150, £250, £400 (includes hospitality). Buying tickets over the phone – 0844 847 2455. To purchase Accessible Seating – 0333 321 9996