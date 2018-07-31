Lamar Russ and DeVaun Lee to appear on The Contender

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two members of El Matador Management stable, middleweights Lamar Russ & DeVaun Lee will be featured on the upcoming season of The Contender.

The highly anticipated 12-episode season, from MGM Television and Paramount Television, will premiere on EPIX® on Aug. 24, 2018 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Russ of Wilmington, North Carolina has a record of 17-2 with eight knockouts, while Lee of Queens, New York has a record of 10-3-1 with five knockouts.

DeVaun “Unique” Lee, Age: 30, of Jamaica Queens, N.Y:

When one of his friends was shot and killed at 16, DeVaun “Unique” Lee knew he needed a way out from the mean streets of Queens. Boxing keeps him straight. So do long hours fueling airplanes and caring for his five year old daughter. The real love of his life. Fatherhood and the sport are the motivation to take this NY State Middleweight championship to the next level.

“The Contender will be a good experience for me, and I appreciated to being added to the cast. I will be able to allow the world to learn about who I am and learn about what I do. It will be great to meet new people and learn about their lifestyle as well” said Lee.

Lamar “Omega” Russ, Age: 31, of Wilmington, N.C:

One of four kids raised by a single mom and the first person in his family to graduate college, Lamar “Omega” Russ takes pride in being the underdog, and beneath the loud exterior is a boxer that needs to prove he can put his money where his mouth is. HBO, ESPN and a first round KO on Showtime do all the talking.

“This is an opportunity to create a legacy for my son, and my family. I am a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and we are tight family. I am looking to become the best and show the world that I am the best in the Contender. I am ready and willing to fight anybody they put in front of me. I want to thank my promoter Lou DiBella, my manager Felipe Gomez and The Contender for giving me this great opportunity in life.

“I am excited to have two of my guys on The Contender.” said their manager Felipe Gomez “Both of these fighters not only can fight, but they have an amazing life story to share with the world. This is a great opportunity and can be a life changer for both of my fighter’s career.”