Negotiations underway for Deontay Wilder to defend his WBC title against Tyson Fury in December

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The trainer of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) has revealed that discussions are underway to match the “Tuscaloosa Giant” with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 26-0 (19) in December.

Speaking to the Tuscaloosa News, Jay Deas said that both teams are keen on the match-up with Wilder’s camp convinced victory will give them extra bargaining power when they return to the negotiating table next year to try to make a unification fight with British IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20).

“Both teams want the biggest fight possible. This would be an enormous fight, just enormous,” Deas said.

See Also

“One thing I can say for certain: If this can be worked out, Deontay Wilder would have been involved in the two biggest fights of 2018, Wilder-(Luis) Ortiz and Wilder-Fury.

“And if he were to win against Fury, as we fully expect, then Deontay would be an international superstar in control of the boxing world.

“This would be fight of the year. We’d have 13 feet, 4 inches (Fury is 6-foot-9, Wilder 6-7) and 500 pounds of hard-punching, trash-talking, knockout heavyweights.”

Deas’s comments come after Fury, who is preparing to fight Italy’s Francisco Pianeta 35-4-1 (21) at Windsor Park in Belfast in two-and-a-half weeks time, said that negotiations for the fight with the 32-year-old American were very close to complete.

“I can confirm that me and Deontay Wilder are in negotiations and it’s very close to being done,” said Fury, 29. “It’s out there now and I can reveal that negotiations are very strong for December and we’re almost done with this deal.

“I won’t be overlooking Francesco Pianeta. He’s going to give me the right fight and the right work to prepare me for Wilder.

“I’m going to flatten [Pianeta] first and then Wilder, let’s dance. You’ve been dealing with Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua but I am a man of my word and if I say I’ll fight you, I’ll fight you.

“Prepare well, train hard and let’s get the deal done. I will knock Pianeta into next week and then I’ll knock you spark out too.”

Fury versus Pianeta will take place on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s interim WBO featherweight title defence against Australia’s Luke Jackson broadcast live on BT Sport.