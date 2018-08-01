Carl Frampton hits back at unsolicited advice from Josh Warrington ahead of Luke Jackson clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO interim featherweight champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton 25-1 (14) has hit back at advice from rival IBF titleholder Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) who warned the 31-year-old Belfast man against taking his next opponent Luke Jackson 16-0 (7) for granted.

Leeds man Warrington, who claimed the IBF 126-pound belt with a shock win over Welshman Lee Selby in May, suggested Frampton might be overlooking the 33-year-old Australian ahead of their clash at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on August 18.

“Listen, I think he is being overlooked and I don’t think any fighter can afford to overlook an opponent,” said Warrington this week.

The comments got Frampton’s hackles up.

“I saw Josh Warrington saying I was taking Jackson for granted, but what would he know?” said Frampton to the Belfast Telegraph. “He hasn’t been in my camp, so what does he know? I’m not taking Luke Jackson for granted in the slightest.

“I’ve done that before against Alejandro Gonzalez and I ended up on my backside twice in the first round. I’ve learned from that fight.

“I believe I’m a better fighter than Luke Jackson, I’ve fought at a higher level. I believe I’m better than him but I’ve trained hard for the fight, I’m sparring well in the gym – we’ve got good sparring in – and I’ve been pushing myself to the limit.

“Jackson seems to be telling himself, trying to convince himself, that I’m overlooking him, but he really needs to get that out of his head.

“There’s no way that with me fighting at Windsor Park I’m going to overlook anyone.

Frampton insists he will not only defeat the Australian Olympian, but look good doing it.

“If you want to build a fighter that I could look good against, I think you would build Luke Jackson,” Frampton continued.

“He comes forward, he keeps his hands nice and high and tries to block a lot of shots. His head movement is okay, not great. He’s solid, well-rounded, but I think that he’s made for me, I genuinely do.”