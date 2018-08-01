Connor Coyle headlines October 6 in St. Petersburg, FL

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Connor “The Kid” Coyle will put his undefeated record on the line when he headlines Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ “Night of Champions” Saturday, October 6 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.

Hailing from Ireland but training out of St. Petersburg, Coyle’s a perfect 8-0 with 3 wins by knockout. In his last bout, the talented 28-year-old impressively stopped local rival Danny Pastrana in front of a sold out crowd at the very same venue he’ll return to in October.

Coyle meets an opponent to be announced in a ten round contest for the American Boxing Federation (ABF) Continental Americas 160 pound championship.

See Also

Recent Fire Fist Promotions signee Mark Reyes Jr. of Tampa is scheduled to face fellow Floridian Travis Castellon in an eight rounder for the ABF Continental Americas welterweight title.

A talented boxer-puncher with excellent hand speed, Reyes is 7-0 with 5 wins by knockout. He is fresh off a first round stoppage of Javier Garcia. Fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Castellon’s excellent professional record stands at 16-1-1 with 12 KO’s. The heavy-handed Castellon’s scored 10 of his knockouts in three rounds or less.

Popular cruiserweight Nicholas Iannuzzi, 19-4 (11 KO’s) of Tampa faces Georgia based Puerto Rican Vincent Miranda in an eight round contest. Iannuzzi returned from a long layoff in March and scored a dynamic knockout. Miranda, 17-2 (9 KO’s), owns dominant victories over contenders David Telesco and Brian Barbosa.

Arcadia’s Joseph Fernandez, 7-3-3 (1 KO), challenges West Palm Beach’s Tobias “Da Truth” Green, 7-2 (2 KO’s), in a six round junior welterweight tilt for Sunshine State bragging rights.

5-0 welterweight Ramon De La Paz of Wesley Chapel, FL and 3-0 junior middleweight Ozodbek Aripov of Fort Myers, FL by way of Russian will put their undefeated records on the line in separate bouts.

Other locals featured on the undercard include heavyweight Jose “The Dream” Medina (4-0, 1 KO), featherweight Juan Avila (4-0, 3 KO’s), bantamweight Brian Canaday (3-0, 2 KO’s) and debuting junior lightweight Armando Moran.

Additional matchups and ticket information will be announced shortly.

“We’re really excited to be back in St. Pete at the Coliseum,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Last time Connor and Mark helped pack the house. The Iannuzzi-Miranda and Fernandez-Green fights are also 50-50 so fans will not only get to see some really good talent but competitive fights as well. Make sure to get your tickets soon as they’re available because last time out we were at maximum capacity.”

All fights and fighters are sanctioned by the Florida State Athletic Commission and subject to change.

For more information, please visit Firefistboxing.net or Facebook.com/Firefistboxing.