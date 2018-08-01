TwitterFacebook

Lightweight Prospect Zhora Hamazaryan visits Philadelphia

1 August 2018
Zhora Hamazaryan
Photo Credit: Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Earlier this week, lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan visited Philadelphia to meet with his co-promoter Banner Promotions and take in some of the sights of the historic city.

Hamazaryan who engaged in a controversial fight with Thomas Mattice on July 20th that was seen live on ShoBox: the New Generation on SHOWTIME, met with Banner Promotions President Artie Pelullo, where he dined at Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, which is the oldest Italian Restaurant that is continuously owned by the same family. Hamazaryan met with several media members while at dinner.

Hamazaryan also visited the famed Rocky Statue, climbed the Art Museum steps and had a “Philly-Must”, that being a cheesesteak from Tony Luke’s.

See Also

Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US