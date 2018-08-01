Lightweight Prospect Zhora Hamazaryan visits Philadelphia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Earlier this week, lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan visited Philadelphia to meet with his co-promoter Banner Promotions and take in some of the sights of the historic city.

Hamazaryan who engaged in a controversial fight with Thomas Mattice on July 20th that was seen live on ShoBox: the New Generation on SHOWTIME, met with Banner Promotions President Artie Pelullo, where he dined at Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, which is the oldest Italian Restaurant that is continuously owned by the same family. Hamazaryan met with several media members while at dinner.

Hamazaryan also visited the famed Rocky Statue, climbed the Art Museum steps and had a “Philly-Must”, that being a cheesesteak from Tony Luke’s.

Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.