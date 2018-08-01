Matchroom Boxing announce new signing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Anthony Sims Jr. has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA.

The unbeaten Indiana Light-Heavyweight talent is set to fight for the first time under new promoter Eddie Hearn this Saturday at the Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old has reached 14-0 in the paid ranks with 13 of those wins coming inside the distance, and the decorated amateur and cousin of Floyd Mayweather Jr is thrilled to be joining Hearn and is aiming to graduate to title action soon.

“It feels amazing to be teaming up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA,” said Sims Jr. “This is the biggest step that I have taken in my career to date and now I have the platform to show the World what I’m capable of.

“Floyd always told me that skills pay the bills and I believe that I possess the skills to take me to the very top of this sport. Signing with Matchroom will give me opportunities to fight higher class opponents and challenge for championship belts.

“I’m thrilled to be fighting in the UK for the first time this Saturday and I’m looking forward to making some new fans in Cardiff. I’ll be looking to keep the KO train going with another big performance.”

Sims Jr. aims to make his debut on the streaming giant DAZN in October.

“I’m delighted to be working with one of the hottest Light-Heavyweight prospects in World boxing,” said Promoter Eddie Hearn. “His achievements in the amateurs speak for themselves, he’s a former No 1-ranked United States amateur and is already on his way to being a huge success in the paid ranks.

“This is a brilliant addition to the growing Matchroom Boxing USA team and I’m looking forward to guiding Anthony towards major titles in the future.”

Main event at the Ice Arena Wales sees Joe Cordina and Sean Dodd clash for the Vacant Commonwealth and WBA International Lightweight titles, Welsh Commonwealth Gold Medal man Sean McGoldrick fights on home soil for the first time in the paid ranks against unbeaten Irishman Dylan McDonagh, Natasha Jonas steps up her hunt for World honours with a first defence of her WBA Super-Featherweight Inter-Continental title against Viviane Obenauf, Rio Olympic Gold Medal stand-out Daniyar Yeleussinov fights for the third time in the pros, unbeaten Featherweight talent Jordan Gill continues his journey to more titles with action elsewhere from Birmingham Super-Bantamweight Gamal Yafai, Lytham Lightweight Scott Cardle, Newport Super-Middleweight Daniel Barton, Cardiff Light-Heavyweight Nathan Thorley, Gloucester Welterweight Akeem Ennis Brown and Pontilanfraith Super-Middleweight Kody Davies.

Very limited remaining tickets are on sale at www.stubhub.co.uk priced at £40 (unreserved) £70 (reserved floor seats) and £150 (ringside VIP).