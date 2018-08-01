Split-T Management fighters go 6-for-6 this past Saturday night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Saturday night, six members of Split-T Management scored terrific victories over three cards across the country.

In Kissimmee, Florida, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Antonio Vargas went to 7-0 with a six-round unanimous decision over Aaron Echeveste in a bantamweight bout.

Vargas boxed very well, and controlled the action with his aggressiveness and crisp punching to win by shutout scores of 60-54 on all cards.

Vargas, who was fighting in front of his hometown crowd performed well in the fight, which streamed live on ESPN +.

In Louisville, Kentucky, four fighters remained perfect with impressive victories.

Welterweight Janelson Bocachica stopped Noel Esqueda in two rounds of their scheduled six-round bout.

Bocachica used hard combinations to the head and body. Bocachica ended things with one hard right hand hand to the chin, and Esqueda went down for the 10-count.

The 19 year-old sensation from Detroit is now 11-0 with eight knockouts.

Joshua Temple stopped Alexander Brunson at 1:28 of the third round of their cruiserweight battle.

Temple dropped Brunson twice in the 2nd round, and for a 3rd and final time in round three. The ending came from left hook in the 3rd round, that dropped Brunson that caused the referee to stop the fight.

Temple of St. Louis now 7-0 with six knockouts.

Isiah Steen remained undefeated by stopping Cameron Burroughs at 2:41 of round four of their middleweight bout.

Steen came out aggressive against the elusive Burroughs, who stayed out of harms-

way.

In the 4th round, Steen threw a pulverizing combination to body that hurt Burroughs, and then a follow-up overhand right dropped Burroughs. Burroughs got up on unsteady legs, forcing the ref to stop the bout.

Steen, 21 of Cleveland, is now 11-0 with nine knockouts.

Marquis Moore took a six-round unanimous decision over Demetrius Walker in a super middleweight bout.

Moore used angles speed when he decided to box, but became aggressive and landed a great percentage of his power shots. Walker, to his credit hung in there, but Moore’s boxing ability was just too much .

Moore of Colorado Springs is now 8-0.

In Columbus, Ohio, bantamweight contender Antonio Nieves stopped veteran Christian Esquivel in the 4th round of their scheduled eight-round bout.

Nieves of Cleveland, was making his first start since fighting for the super flyweight world title last September, dominated the action, and now will look for another major opportunity with a record of 18-2-2 with 10 knockouts.

“We had another fantastic weekend, with all of our fighters not only winning, but they all looked great. Our undefeated prospects are progressing very nicely, and Antonio Nieves should be back in a big fight very soon,” said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater.

ABOUT SPLIT-T MANAGEMENT

Headed by David McWater, Split-T Management has amassed one of the top stables in boxing.

Their impressive roster includes:

World Rated Contenders

IBF Super Lightweight Mandatory Title Challenger Ivan Baranchyk

Welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson

Former Bantamweight Title Challenger Antonio Nieves

2016 Olympians

Lightweight Teofimo Lopez

Junior Middleweight Charles Conwell

Bantamweight Antonio Vargas

Undefeated Prospects

Heavyweights: Stephen Shaw, Marcus Carter, Yegor Plevako

Cruiserweights: Joshua Temple, “Mighty” Joe Jones

Light Heavyweights: Joseph Williams, Bortirali Mamajonov

Super Middleweights: Isiah Steen, DeAndre Ware, Isiah Jones, Anthony Barnes, Tyler Howard

Middleweights: Marquis Moore, Raquel Miller

Junior Middleweights: Ardreal Holmes, Hurshidbek Normatov, Fred Wilson, Jr.

Welterweight’s Janelson Bocachica, Poindexter Knight, Mark Dawson, Boubacar Sylla, Brian Ceballo

Junior Lightweight: Erick De Leon