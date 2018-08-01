TwitterFacebook

Transnational Boxing Rankings – July 31

1 August 2018
Transnational Boxing Rankings
Press Release

KO Boxing Forum

Weekly Rankings
31 July 2018/ P4P

* = new entry

Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Anthony Joshua
2. Deontay Wilder
3. Dillian Whyte ↑ from 5
4. Luis Ortiz
5. Alexander Povetkin
6. Jarrell Miller
7. Dereck Chisora *
8. Joseph Parker ↓ from 3
9. Dominic Breazeale
10. Andy Ruiz Jr.
Carlos Takam (8) exits with loss

Cruiserweight
Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
1. Mairis Breidis
2. Murat Gassiev
3. Krzysztof Glowacki
4. Yunier Dorticos
5. Maksim Vlasov
6. Andrew Tabiti
7. Konstatin Bejenaru
8. Matuesz Masternak
9. Kevin Lerena
10. Matty Askin

Light Heavyweight
Champion Adonis Stevenson
1. Sergey Kovalev
2. Badou Jack
3. Dmitry Bivol
4. Eleider Alvarez
5. Sullivan Barrera
6. Oleksandr Gvozdk
7. Joe Smith Jr.
8. Artur Beterbiev
9. Marcus Browne
10. Anthony Yarde

Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. George Groves
2. Gilberto Ramirez
3. Anthony Dirrell
4. Chris Eubank Jr.
5. David Benavidez
6. Jose Uzcategui
7. James DeGale
8. Callum Smith
9. Rocky Fielding
10. Lolenga Mock

Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Billy Joe Saunders
3. Daniel Jacobs
4. Jermall Charlo
5. David Lemieux
6. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
7. Ryoto Murata
8. Martin Murray
9. Demetrius Andrade
10. Walter Kautondokwa

Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Jarrett Hurd
2. Jermell Charlo
3. Erislandy Lara
4. Jaime Munguia
5. Demetrius Andrade
6. Brian Castano
7. Julian Williams
8. Maciej Sulecki
9. Michel Soro
10. Kell Brook

Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Errol Spence Jr.
2. Terence Crawford
3. Manny Pacquiao
4. Shawn Porter
5. Danny Garcia
6. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
7. Carlos Adames
8. Yordenis Ugas
9. Jessie Vargas
10. Jeff Horn

Junior Welterweight
Champion: Mikey Garcia
1. Regis Prograis
2. Josh Taylor
3. Sergey Lipinets
4. Adrien Broner
5. Antonio Orozco
6. Kiryl Relikh
7. Jose Carlos Ramirez
8. Viktor Postol
9. Maurice Hooker
10. Eduard Troyanovsky

Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Mikey Garcia
3. Jorge Linares
4. Raymundo Beltran
5. Robert Easter Jr.
6. Richard Commey
7. Anthony Crolla
8. Luke Campbell
9. Yvan Mendy
10. Roberto Ramirez

Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Miguel Berchelt
2. Gervonta Davis
3. Alberto Machado
4. Francisco Vargas
5. Miguel Roman
6. Masayuki Ito *
7. Jezreel Corrales
8. Robinson Castellanos
9. Eduardo Hernandez
10. Yuriorkis Gamboa
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov bumped out

Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Leo Santa Cruz
2. Carl Frampton
3. Gary Russell Jr.
4. Josh Warrington
5. Oscar Valdez
6. Abner Mares
7. Joseph Diaz Jr.
8. Lee Selby
9. Jesus M. Rojas
10. Scott Quigg

Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Isaac Dogboe
2. Rey Vargas
3. Ryosuke Iwasa
4. Daniel Roman
5. Jessie Magdaleno
6. Shingo Wake
7. Diego De La Hoya
8. Gavin McDonnell
9. Yukinori Oguni
10. Franklin Manzanilla

Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. Ryan Burnett
3. Zolani Tete
4. Zhanat Zhakiyanov
5. Juan Carlos Payano
6. Liborio Solis
7. Emmanuel Rodriguez
8. Lee Haskins
9. Takuma Inoue
10. Jamie McDonnell

Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
1. Juan Francisco Estrada
2. Jerwin Ancajas
3. Khalid Yafai
4. McWilliams Arroyo
5. Rau’shee Warren
6. Roman Gonzalez
7. Carlos Cuadras
8. Rex Tso
9. Andrew Moloney
10. Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Donnie Nietes
2. Cristofer Rosales
3. Sho Kimura ↑ from 5
4. Daigo Higa
5. Moruti Mthalane
6. Artem Dalakian
7. Juan Carlos Reveco
8. Masayuki Kuroda
9. Andrew Selby
10. Muhammad Waseem

Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ken Shiro
2. Hekkie Budler
3. Carlos Canizales
4. Ryoichi Taguchi
5. Pedro Guevara
6. Milan Melindo
7. Felix Alvarado
8. Tetsuya Hisada
9. Angel Acosta
10. Jose Arumedo

Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Hiroto Kyoguchi
4. Byron Rojas
5. Joey Canoy
6. Simphiwe Khonco
7. Vic Saludar
8. Ryuya Yamanaka
9. Tsubasa Koura
10. Melvin Jerusalem

P4P
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Terence Crawford
3. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
4. Oleksandr Usyk
5. Mikey Garcia ↑ from 7
6. Naoya Inoue
7. Gennady Golovkin
8. Leo Santa Cruz
9. Errol Spence Jr.
10. Anthony Joshua

