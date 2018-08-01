Vasyl Lomachecko turned down Mikey Garcia fight multiple time, according to unified lightweight champ

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia 39-0 (30) claims that a potential super fight between himself and fellow pound-for-pound entrant Vasyl Lomachenko 11-1 (9) hasn’t happened because the Ukrainian southpaw has turned down the fight on multiple occasions.

The 30-year-old made the comments in a conference call with the Martes a Café weekly presser just days after defeating Robert Easter Jr by unanimous decision in a unification bout at the Staples Center in Las Angeles on Saturday night.

“I have proved myself as one of the best champions of today so I do not have to wait for anyone,” said Garcia. “Lomachenko has turned me around many times and at this point in my career I cannot stop, it’s my moment and I want to make history.”

Lomachenko has not fought since May when he defeated WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares by TKO10 in a competitive fight that saw both men on the canvas. He has since been sidelined by shoulder surgery after sustaining an injury during the fight.

In the wake of his 118-109, 117-110 and 116-111 victory over Easter, Garcia has gone on record as saying he wants to jump two weight classes to welterweight to challenge IBF 147-pound champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr 24-0 (21).

“I am very happy about the victory I had last Saturday. A difficult opponent but after a few rounds of study, I found the rhythm,” said Garcia. “We were aware that with a tall fighter I must work differently. The audience was very happy and that’s what’s important.

“Today that chapter is closed. My new objective is to face Errol Spence Jr. before the end of the year. Many tell me that he is a very dangerous opponent but those are the fights that I am looking for!

“I know I can fight at 147 pounds without giving significant advantages away. But I consider that the greater the risk the greater the glory.”