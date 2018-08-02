Dmitry Bivol looking to build fans with Isaac Chilemba fight ahead of likely Sergey Kovalev clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 13-0 (11) insists he doesn’t need any more experience, just more exposure ahead of his clash with Isaac Chilemba 25-5-2 (10) on the undercard of the HBO-televised bout between WBO 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev 32-2-1 (28) and Eleider Alvarez 23-0 (11) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night.

“I want more people to see my fights,” the Kyrgyzstan-born Russian told The Ring. “I don’t need any more experience for the big fights. I need more fans.”

Malawi-born South African-based Chilemba looked to be headed for the scrapheap at the start of the year with three losses in a row dating back to November 2015 and more than a year on the sidelines. That was until he was thrown a lifeline in Australia with a fight against world-rated Blake “Il Capo” Caparello in March. Trailing on the cards after eight rounds, the 31-year-old veteran finished strong to sweep the championship rounds and claim his first victory in three years.

“He’s a tough and persistent guy,” said Bivol. “He has a good chin. I expect him to move a lot, jab a lot and look to counter attack.

“He’s not easy opponent. It’s hard to look good against him because of his movement. Every fighter that moves a lot is difficult. Of course, I will try to make a good fight that people want to see, to please the fans.”

If everything goes to plan, the fight HBO is looking to get made is Bivol versus Kovalev. It’s the type of challenge that the undefeated 27-year-old relishes.

“I feel that is the plan and I’m glad,” said Bivol. “I think the Kovalev fight will be soon, maybe at the end of this year or in the beginning of next year.

“I feel my skills are ready for a fight against another champion.”