Eddie Hearns offer to Deontay Wilder is a joke, according to Shelly Finkel

Don’t hold your breath for a fight between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte taking place anytime soon.

That’s the word from Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel, who has lashed out British promoter Eddie Hearn and his approach to business.

“As far as Eddie making offers to us [for Dillian Whyte or Dereck Chisora], it’s not even worth dignifying,” Finkel said in an interview with World Boxing News. “If you want to be in business and you want to get something done, pick up a phone or meet in person and get it done.”

Finkel’s comments come after the very public negotiations between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the Wilder camp fell apart in June for what would’ve been arguably the biggest fight that can presently be made at heavyweight.

After Whyte and Chisora won their fights against former WBO champion Joseph Parker and perennial contender Carlos Takam respectively last weekend, Hearn sent the Wilder team an email offering the services of the pair of British heavyweights.

“We laughed the other night [Sunday] at Eddie’s offers because he also sent it to Deontay and we believe it’s a joke,” said Finkel.

“If they want to fight Dillian Whyte – who almost got knocked out by Joseph Parker in the last round, and if there was another round he probably would have – go do it. Do you want to fight Jarrell Miller? Go do it.

“If that’s what you want to do, or face Chisora – who is recycled and did it [beat Takam] better than Joshua – go do it.

“What do you want me to tell you? The guy you should be fighting [Wilder], you don’t want to and that’s it.”

Meanwhile negotiations between Frank Warren and Team Wilder for a super-fight with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury are moving apace, with the fight expected to be announced for later this year if the “Gypsy King” can get past Francesco Pianeta on the Carl Frmapton versus Luke Jackson undercard at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 18.