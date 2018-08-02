Former Duco boss Martin Snedden tells Joseph Parker: “Get out right now”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former Duco Events head honcho Martin Snedden has chimed in with his two cents on Joseph Parker’s future after the former WBO heavyweight champion’s loss to Dillian Whyte in London on the weekend.

“Personally, I think he’d be really wise to retire right now,” said Snedden to The AM Show. “I think he’s done a wonderful job with his career, but as soon as you start getting hit, the risks of ongoing brain problems really escalate.”

Snedden, a former first class cricketer who represented his country during New Zealand’s golden age in the 1980s, spent two years at the helm of Duco Events as the company CEO. The then-58-year-old stepped away from the role after Parker won the vacant WBO heavyweight title against American Andy Ruiz in December 2016.

See Also

“He’s done really well so far and he’s looked after his money well, so he’s well set up – he’s an intelligent young kid.

“He has the capability of going on and doing a second career somewhere. He’s got two young kids now.”

Parker made an estimated NZ$8m from his unification bout against Britain’s Anthony Joshua in April and was expected to receive another substantial payday from his bout with Whyte, who he lost to by unanimous decision in a competitive fight that saw both boxers on the canvas.

Still just 26, Parker 24-2 (18) has reiterated his desire to continue competing until he is at least 30.

“I’ve got a goal and I stand by it,” said Parker, a Kiwi of Samoan extraction. “It would be great to be a two-time world champion or a unified champion. At 30 or 31 I’m out, but for now I’ll go hard and give everything I have.”

After winning the WBO title Parker made two successful defences before losing his belt to IBF and WBA champion Joshua in a 12-round unification bout earlier this year. The Whyte fight was his second consecutive loss.

“The temptation is to search for that way back,” continued Snedden. “I think what we’ve seen so far is he’s really good, but he’s probably not quite there.

“I doubt he’ll make this decision, but if I was him, I’d get out right now.”

Snedden’s comments come hot on the heels of Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi advising Parker he needs to change trainers if he wants to compete at the top level.

“At least three times he had the chance to put his opponent down but he was not fit,” the stoutly-built Tuilaepa told a media conference on Tuesday.

“I told him ‘your trainer has reached the end of his knowledge and know-how in boxing, he needs to go’.”

Tuilaepa went on to insinuate that Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry was good at cosying up with the Parker family as “that is how he makes his money”.

When Parker won the WBO title against Ruiz the small island nation declared a half-day public holiday to recognise his achievement.