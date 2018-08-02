Marcos “Madman” Hernandez to Appear on The Contender Series

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Marcos “Mad Man” Hernandez (11-1-1, 3 KOs), who is advised by Al Haymon and fighting under the Premier Boxing Champions platform of fight cards, will appear on the upcoming season of The Contender on EPIX®.

The highly anticipated 12-episode season, from MGM Television and Paramount Television, will premiere on EPIX® on Aug. 24, 2018, at 10 PM ET/PT with Hernandez being one of the more notable middleweights featured on the series multiple fights televised on FS1.

Hernandez, a native of Fresno, CA, trained with his father Joey Hernandez until a heavily debated split-decision loss to Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis made Hernandez rethink his training habits. He has since moved his camp to Southern California and begun training with Henry Ramirez. Since the move Hernandez, has since gone undefeated in the professional realm.

“I am excited that a lot of people will get to see me on The Contender,” said Hernandez. “I loved being on the show and growing up I watched it every week. It was amazing to see Andre Ward and Sergio Mora there. Those guys are two fighters who fought at middleweight that I have looked up to my whole career.”

“This is an opportunity to create a better life for my son, my wife as well as my mom and dad. I am proud to be from Fresno and I want people to know where I am from and who I am fighting for.