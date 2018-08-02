Sean Dodd and Joe Cordina share their views on upcoming fight

Frank Smith: “It’s great to be back here in Cardiff for another fantastic evening of boxing at the Ice Arena Wales. We have hosted two massive nights here recently topped by Heavyweight king Anthony Joshua and now it’s time for the youngsters to make their mark. British boxing is in such a good place at the moment and the JD NXTGEN series is a fantastic way to showcase some of the best up and coming talent in the UK. There’s a huge array of talent featuring on Saturday’s show and I’m looking forward to an exciting night.”

Kody Davies: “I want to thank everyone involved in getting me on this show. Joe and Sean are old Team GB team mates of mine and it’s good to be fighting on their undercard. Me and Gavin have been putting in some serious hours in the gym and it’s going to show on Saturday night. I can’t wait for you all to see what I’m capable of.”

Daniyar Yeleussinov: “I feel good and I’m very happy to be here in the beautiful city of Cardiff. I’m looking to put on an exciting performance and make some new fans so make sure you come and see me fight.”

Dylan McDonagh: “I’m excited to be here in Cardiff. Thanks to Matchroom for getting me on this brilliant show. This is my moment and I’m ready to seize my opportunity. I’m not scared of anyone and don’t care who they put in front of me. I believe that I’ll do a job on Sean on Saturday so make sure that you tune in.”

Sean McGoldrick: “I’ve recently changed trainers. Everything has been great with Gavin. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life and I can’t wait to fight in Wales for the first time in my pro career. I’m ready to put on a big performance for everyone.”

Natasha Jonas: “Boxing has taken me all around the World but never to Wales so it’s nice to be here in Cardiff. My opponent is a durable opponent, she went the distance with Katie Taylor. I want to showcase my talent. I just need to tick another box off and show what I can do.”

Sean Dodd: “I’m looking forward to getting back to winning ways and getting my hands back on the Commonwealth title. I’m ready to make a big change and put in a good performance. I can see that Joe has a great family backing him so it’s just like being back at home for me, it’s nice to see. I wish the very best for the both of us. I need to stick to my game plan, work hard and get the win. This is a massive test for me and I’m really looking forward to getting in there and seeing what happens. I’m up against it but in life you get nowhere without taking risks. I’m ready for this.”

Joe Cordina: “I won my first professional title here in Cardiff on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s win over Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium and it’s good to be making the first defence of it here as well. I’m in a proper fight now. Sean is great fighter, he’s got a lot of heart and he’s got a great fanbase that will be making a lot of noise on Saturday. It’s going to be a hell of a fight. This will be my hardest fight in the professionals to date. There’s going to be fireworks. I’m going to give it everything I have to come away with the Commonwealth title. I’m fighting for my kids and there’s no way that I’m wasting this opportunity.”

Main event at the Ice Arena Wales sees Joe Cordina and Sean Dodd clash for the Vacant Commonwealth and WBA International Lightweight titles, Welsh Commonwealth Gold Medal man Sean McGoldrick fights on home soil for the first time in the paid ranks against unbeaten Irishman Dylan McDonagh, Natasha Jonas steps up her hunt for World honours with a first defence of her WBA Super-Featherweight Inter-Continental title against Viviane Obenauf, Rio Olympic Gold Medal stand-out Daniyar Yeleussinov fights for the third time in the pros, unbeaten Featherweight talent Jordan Gill continues his journey to more titles and Light-Heavyweight talent Anthony Sims Jr. makes his debut under new promoter Eddie Hearn with action elsewhere from Birmingham Super-Bantamweight Gamal Yafai, Lytham Lightweight Scott Cardle, Newport Super-Middleweight Daniel Barton, Cardiff Light-Heavyweight Nathan Thorley, Gloucester Welterweight Akeem Ennis Brown and Pontilanfraith Light-Heavyweight Kody Davies.

Very limited remaining tickets are on sale at www.stubhub.co.uk priced at £40 (unreserved) £70 (reserved floor seats) and £150 (ringside VIP).