Erick Bone looking for breakthrough win on Saturday night against former world champion Sergey Lipinets

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This Saturday night at NYCB Live, Home of The Nassau Coliseum, streaking welterweight Erick Bone will look to register the biggest win of his career when he takes on former IBF Junior Welterweight world champion, Sergey Lipinets.

The ten-round bout will be part of a nationally televised card that will be presented by Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Bone (20-5, 8 KOs) of Ecuador has won four straight bouts, which Bone and his team believe it should be six straight wins, with disputed losses to former world champion Miguel Vazquez and then undefeated Eddie Ramirez.

See Also

“I am motivated and ready to get back on the big stage,” said Bone. “Lipinets is a strong fighter. He is good with both hands, He is good all around.”

“I know Lipinets is going to bring his best, and he will be well prepared, but Erick Bone will be well prepared as well. It is just a matter of who wants it more, and what will happen in the ring.”

Bone believes that he is catching Lipinets at the right time, as the former champion is coming off his 1st loss.

“I saw a few things in the Mikey Garcia fight that I can exploit, but I am not going on that fight alone. I won’t do exactly what Garcia did, but yes there are a few things that I learned by watching that fight that will help me on Saturday.”

Bone is coming into the ring believing that he has fought well enough to have won the previous six fights, so he feels that his confidence level is at an all-time hight.

“I feel very confident. I have fought good opposition, and no matter what the judges have said, I feel I haven’t lost any of my last six fights, and Saturday’win will be my biggest. I am just ready for a great performance on Saturday.

“Erick is very confident going into this fight, and we feel we are catching Lipinets at the right time as he is coming off his 1st loss to Mikey Garcia. I expect him to have a great performance on Saturday night. He has won four straight, but when you see the fights with Vazquez and Ramirez, Erick won those bouts,” said Bone’s manager, Ely McKay. “In fact the last fight we had in Vegas, a judge came up to me and told me that the fight with Ramirez is one of the fights the commission uses to school their judges. The Vazquez fight was so bad that one of the judges gave Vazquez 9 of 10 rounds, when at worst it was a close fight.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, DiBella Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visitingwww.ticketmaster.com, www.nycblive.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Ticketmaster Box Office at NYCB LIVE. Group discounts are available by calling 516-231-4848.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage and www.foxdeportes.com, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @FOXTV, @FOXDeportes, @TGBPromotions, @LouDiBella, @NYCBLive and @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports andwww.facebook.com/foxdeportes.www.Facebook.com/DiBellaEntertainment,www.Facebook.com/NYCBLive. PBC is sponsored by Corona, La Cerveza Mas Fina.BROOKLYN BOXING on Long Island is an extension of BSE’s BROOKLYN BOXING™ brand. For more information, visit brooklynboxingshop.com.