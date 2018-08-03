Lucas Matthysse calls it quits after loss to Manny Pacquiao

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Popular Argentinean punching machine Lucas Matthysse is hanging up the gloves after 14 years in the pro game.

The 35-year-old knockout artist, who compiled a record of 39-5 (36) in the punch-for-pay ranks, made the announcement on Wednesday just weeks after losing his WBA welterweight title to Manny Pacquiao in a big money fight in Malaysia.

Matthysse thanked his fans on Instagram in his native Spanish.

“Thanks to boxing for changing my life,” Matthysse said in a post translated by Elisinio Castillo and quoted by The Ring. “I am proud that I maintained my career for 10 years at world level, where I fought with the best in boxing and I fulfilled my dream of becoming a world champion.”

Matthysse, who turned pro in June 2004, was in his 24th fight before he was taken the full distance for the first time in his career. Veteran journeyman Carlos Adan Jerez survived 10 rounds with Argentinean wrecking ball in December 2008, becoming the first fighter to go past four rounds with the hammer-throwing junior welterweight.

Although he didn’t know it at the time, Jerez would join just six fighters who could later claim to have lasted the distance against the power-punching native of Trelew, Chubut.

Matthysse’s breakthrough fight came against former WBA junior welterweight champion Vivian Harris in February 2010, who he walked through in four rounds. Nine months later he was unlucky to drop a split decision to former undisputed welterweight champion Zab Judah, who beat him by split decision by just one point separating them on all three judges’ scorecards.

After dropping a 10 round split decision to Devon Alexander in June 2011, Matthysse would go on a six-fight tear that included victories over Humberto Soto, previously undefeated Ajose Olusegun, Mike Dallas Jr and Lamont Peterson, all by stoppage.

In September 2013, Mattyhssse would go on to drop a 12 round unanimous decision to WBA and WBC 140-pound champion Danny Garcia in a competitive, entertaining scrap.

In a war against Ruslan Provodnikov in April 2015 Matthysse would again prove his durability, outpointing the hard-headed Russian over 12 rounds. Six months later Matthysse would get stopped in 10 by the Ukraine’s Viktor Postol in what was considered an upset at the time.

In January this year Matthysse would win the vacant WBA welterweight title against unheralded Thai Tewa Kiram at the Forum in Inglewood, California in a lacklustre affair before dropping his title in his final pro fight against former eight-division world titleholder Pacquiao.

“Thanks to all those who followed me in my career, for all of their love, because that is the most beautiful thing in this sport of boxing, which is a nice environment. Today, I decide to hang up the gloves because another stage in my life is coming.

“And many thanks to all of the people that I met thanks in boxing.”