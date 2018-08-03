Sullivan Barrera vs. Seanie Monaghan Postponed

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sullivan Barrera (21-2, 14 KOs) suffered an eye injury during a sparring session while training for his August 18, 2018 bout with Irish “Seanie” Monaghan (29-1, 17 KOs). To ensure Barrera is allotted ample time to heal before returning to the ring, Main Events has decided to postpone the Barrera-Monaghan fight.

The fight was slated to be the second installment in the Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch series live from Sands Resort Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It is unclear at this time whether Barrera will be healed in time for one of the remaining dates in the series. An announcement is expected soon regarding an alternate date, site and perhaps opponent for Monaghan.

Together with Golden Boy Promotions and Facebook, the decision was made to postpone the whole card, rather than make a last-minute substitute. One of the many advantages provided by the Facebook Watch platform is the ability to schedule flexibly – on any date or at any time – to make sure that fans are getting the fights they want to see and to protect the safety of the boxers.

Kathy Duva, Main Events’ CEO explained, “We were all very excited about the Barrera-Monaghan bout appearing on this exciting new series. Unfortunately, injuries happen. If Sullivan is not ready to face Seanie in time to appear on the series, we will do everything in our power to deliver another exciting and entertaining event. We’re thankful to be working with Facebook and Golden Boy on a series that gives us the ability to be flexible.”