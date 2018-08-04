Andre Berto and Devon Alexander meets in ‘loser goes home’ battle this Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

In a crossroads fight former welterweight titleholder Andre Berto 31-5 (24) gets the chance to extend his career when he faces former unified junior welterweight champion Devon Alexander 27-4-1 (14) over 12-rounds at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Saturday night live on Fox in the USA.

“I’m going to push Devon,” said Berto, 34, at the final press conference this week. “I don’t think he’s fought any that brings what I do since he came back from his layoff.”

The former WBC welterweight champion is coming off a layoff himself with his last fight taking place 16 months ago when he was stopped in nine by Shawn Porter in April last year. It was just his second fight since losing a 12-round points decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr in his retirement fight in 2015.

“We’re going to see if he’s back,” continued Berto. “If he’s not ready, then I’m going to make it a long night for him.

“It’s all business on Saturday night. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be dynamite. It’s going to be a good time.”

Alexander came back from a two-year layoff to outpoint Walter Castillo over 10 last November and followed this with a 12-round majority drawn again Victor Ortiz in February.

The 31-year-old St Louis southpaw has also faced Porter, losing a competitive 12-round decision for the IBF welterweight title in late 2013.

“I’m still writing my legacy and Berto is just another stepping stone in my way,” said Alexander. “I have to get past him. We had a great training camp down in Florida.

“Coach Cunningham has prepared me as well as for any fight in my career. The focus and dedication we put into camp will all show in the ring on fight night.”