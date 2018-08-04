Bryant Perrella weighs in at 146 lbs; eagerly awaits opening bell

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Welterweight rising star Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella scaled in at a ripped and ready 146 lbs for his highly-anticipated ten round showdown with former champion Luis Collazo Saturday, August 4 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Living and fighting out of Fort Myers, FL, Perrella brings an impressive 15-1 professional ledger with 13 wins by KO. A Brooklyn, NY native, Collazo scaled in slightly over the welterweight limit at 147.2 lbs and has an excellent 37-7 record with 20 KO’s.

“Everything in training camp went exactly as planned,” said Perrella. “I’ve never been so excited for a fight in my life. Luis is a very crafty fighter and a former champion. I respect him as a fighter and his accomplishments but this is my time to shine. All of the sacrifices made will pay off Saturday evening because the plan is to win in dominant fashion!”

Perrella-Collazo airs at 5:30 PM ET on FS2.

Fans can follow Bryant on Instagram @BryantPerrella.