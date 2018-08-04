Floyd Mayweather Jr offers to help Manny Pacquiao with his career

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr has reached out to his long-time rival Manny Pacquiao offering to help him with his career.

The 41-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan native, who now lives in Las Vegas, made the comments after Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) floated the idea of a rematch in the wake of his seventh round stoppage of WBA welterweight titleholder Lucas Matthysse 39-5 (36) in Malaysia last month.

“I can’t knock Manny Pacquiao for what he wants to do, that’s his prerogative,” Mayweather said in an interview with Fighthype. “If he still wants to go out there and make money, be victorious that’s his prerogative. You do whatever you want to do. I don’t have nothing against Manny Pacquiao.

“Of course, he’s supposed to call the Mayweather name. I’m probably going to be one of the biggest names of all time in this sport, if not the biggest name. When you call the Mayweather name out, I mean, you speaking dollars.

“I’m not really doing interviews but I’ve been asked the question probably seven times, with one saying, ‘why are you scared to fight Pacquiao’ – like beating him once wasn’t good enough.

“It is what it is and Pacquiao is a future Hall of Famer, a hell of a champion and a hell of a guy. But the best man won and I was the best man.”

“Actually, I’m [going to] get on the phone with Pacquiao after this call see if we can put him in position. There’s a lot of good competition out there that he could fight.”

The Pacquiao-Matthysse fight was promoted by the Filipino senator’s own company, MP Promotions, with his former promoter Top Rank managing the broadcast rights for the fight.

Mayweather, who came out of retirement to face MMA fighter Conor McGregor in a big money bout last year, believes there are still a lot of good fights out there for Pacquiao including against unified lightweight champion Mikey Garcia 39-0 (30), who added Robert Easter Jr’s IBF title to his WBC 135-pound strap last weekend.

“There’s a lot of good competition out there that he could fight.”