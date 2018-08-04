Tevin Farmer outpoints Billy Dib to claim IBF super featherweight title in Sydney, Australia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tevin Farmer 26-4-1 (5) boxed a clever fight to outpoint Billy “The Kid” Dib 43-5 (24) and claim the vacant IBF super featherweight title at Redfern’s Technology Park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

The Philadelphia southpaw was in control the entire fight and sent the Jeff Fenech-trained Dib to the canvas in round nine but couldn’t finish him off.

All three judges awarded the fight to the “American Dream” by scores of 118-109, 119-108 and 120-107.

“Billy Dib is a hell of a fighter, he had a hell of a career,” Farmer said after the fight.

“He definitely tried to bully me, and I think if I was from somewhere else, and not Philly, I think he would have got over on me.

“But you know, from Philadelphia, we come ready and we’re born out the womb to be ready for war.”

Dib, a natural boxer, took the fight to Farmer from the opening bell but the classy American picked him off with smart counters. In the ninth round a left hand thrown from the waist sent Dib to the canvas but the Australian was up at the count of seven.

“Tevin Farmer, you’re a great champion,” said Dib, who, despite his pressure, didn’t seem to be able to pull the trigger. “I know you’re going to be a champion for a very, very long time. That was a hell of a fight.”

After the fight Dib, 32, announced his retirement from the sport.

“This is officially the last time that I step into this squared circle,” said an emotional Dib, who enjoyed an almost two-year run as IBF featherweight champion in 2011-2013.

“I want everyone to know that no matter what happens in your life, just keep working hard, and dreams come true. Because this was a dream of mine, to fight for a world title at home. And I’ve done it.

“Thank you very much.”

The 28-year-old Farmer was coming off a no contest against Kenichi Ogawa of Japan for the same belt last December at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In what was considered a controversial decision at the time, Farmer outpunched Ogawa over 12-rounds only to have the judges award a split decision victory to the visiting Japanese. The result was later overturned after Ogawa tested positive to a banned substance.