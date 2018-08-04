Weights for Kovalev-Alvarez and Bivol-Chilemba

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Please Note: Start time for the first bout in the exciting “Super Men” fight card at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Etess Arena on Saturday, August 4, has now been changed.

The new start time for the first bout is 5:30 p.m. ET.

This does not affect the rest of the schedule. The HBO World Championship Boxing broadcast start time remains the same, 10:00 p.m. ET and PT.

See Also

Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev

Eleider “Storm” Alvarez

Chelyabinsk, Russia Montreal, Canada

32-2-1, 28 KOs 23-0, 11 KOs

Weight: 174.0, Trunks: Russian Flag Weight: 174.4, Trunks: WHT/BLK

Dmitry Bivol

Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba

St. Petersburg, Russia Malawi

13-0, 11 KOs 25-5-2, 10 KOs

Weight: 174.6, Trunks: Black Weight: 175.0, Trunks: GLD/BLK

Meiirim “The Sultan” Nursultanov Jonathan Batista

Astana, Kazakhstan San Pedro, Dominican Republic

7-0, 6 KOs 17-14, 10 KOs

Weight: 159.4, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 164.0, Trunks: BLK/WHT

Bakhram Murtazaliev Fernando Carcamo

Grozny, Russia Ciudad, Mexico

12-0, 10 KOs 23-8, 18 KOs

Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Pink Weight: 164.0, Trunks: Green

Frank Galarza

Alex Duarte

Brooklyn, NY New York, NY

19-2-2, 11 KOs 13-5-1, 10 KOs

Weight: 154.4, Trunks: WHT/Blue Weight: 151.6, Trunks: Red/Blue

Madiyar Ashkeyev Eduardo Flores

Merki, Kazakhstan Quito, Ecuador

9-0, 5 KOs 24-29-4, 14 KOs

Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 153.0, Trunks: YLW/BLK

Vaughn Alexander Denis Douglin

St. Louis, MO Marlboro, NJ

12-0, 8 KOs 19-6, 12 KOs

Weight: 166.4, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 167.2, Trunks: BLK/GLD/Blue

Karl “Dynamite” Dargan Jonathan Perez

Philadelphia, PA Barranquilla, Columbia

17-1, 9 KOs 37-22, 29 KOs

Weight: 135.6, Trunks: BLK/GLD Weight: 136.0, Trunks: Red/WHT

Enriko Gogokhia Ronald Montes

Zugdidi, Georgia Barranquilla, Columbia

7-0, 3 KOs 18-9, 16 KOs

Weight: 147.4, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 148.8, Trunks: Blue

Ismael Villarreal Kieran Hooks

Bronx, NY Philadelphia, PA

2-0 3-0-1, 1 KO

Weight: 156.4, Trunks: Red/BLU Weight: 156.4, Trunks: WHT/Red

About Kovalev-Alvarez: In the first boxing event at the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev will defend his WBO Light Heavyweight World Title against undefeated contender Eleider “Storm” Alvarez on Saturday, August 4, 2018. In the co-main event, WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against Isaac “Golden Boy’ Chilemba. Tickets range between $50 and $200 and are on sale now through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com. The event is promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and World of Boxing and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.