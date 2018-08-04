TwitterFacebook

Weights for Kovalev-Alvarez and Bivol-Chilemba

4 August 2018
Sergey Kovalev
Has Stevenson been ducking Sergey Kovalev?
Write For Us
James Tonks

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Follow James Tonks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Please Note: Start time for the first bout in the exciting “Super Men” fight card at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Etess Arena on Saturday, August 4, has now been changed.

The new start time for the first bout is 5:30 p.m. ET.

This does not affect the rest of the schedule. The HBO World Championship Boxing broadcast start time remains the same, 10:00 p.m. ET and PT.

See Also

Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev
Eleider “Storm” Alvarez
Chelyabinsk, Russia Montreal, Canada
32-2-1, 28 KOs 23-0, 11 KOs
Weight: 174.0, Trunks: Russian Flag Weight: 174.4, Trunks: WHT/BLK

Dmitry Bivol
Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba
St. Petersburg, Russia Malawi
13-0, 11 KOs 25-5-2, 10 KOs
Weight: 174.6, Trunks: Black Weight: 175.0, Trunks: GLD/BLK

Meiirim “The Sultan” Nursultanov Jonathan Batista
Astana, Kazakhstan San Pedro, Dominican Republic
7-0, 6 KOs 17-14, 10 KOs
Weight: 159.4, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 164.0, Trunks: BLK/WHT

Bakhram Murtazaliev Fernando Carcamo
Grozny, Russia Ciudad, Mexico
12-0, 10 KOs 23-8, 18 KOs
Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Pink Weight: 164.0, Trunks: Green

Frank Galarza
Alex Duarte
Brooklyn, NY New York, NY
19-2-2, 11 KOs 13-5-1, 10 KOs
Weight: 154.4, Trunks: WHT/Blue Weight: 151.6, Trunks: Red/Blue

Madiyar Ashkeyev Eduardo Flores
Merki, Kazakhstan Quito, Ecuador
9-0, 5 KOs 24-29-4, 14 KOs
Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 153.0, Trunks: YLW/BLK

Vaughn Alexander Denis Douglin
St. Louis, MO Marlboro, NJ
12-0, 8 KOs 19-6, 12 KOs
Weight: 166.4, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 167.2, Trunks: BLK/GLD/Blue

Karl “Dynamite” Dargan Jonathan Perez
Philadelphia, PA Barranquilla, Columbia
17-1, 9 KOs 37-22, 29 KOs
Weight: 135.6, Trunks: BLK/GLD Weight: 136.0, Trunks: Red/WHT

Enriko Gogokhia Ronald Montes
Zugdidi, Georgia Barranquilla, Columbia
7-0, 3 KOs 18-9, 16 KOs
Weight: 147.4, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 148.8, Trunks: Blue

Ismael Villarreal Kieran Hooks
Bronx, NY Philadelphia, PA
2-0 3-0-1, 1 KO
Weight: 156.4, Trunks: Red/BLU Weight: 156.4, Trunks: WHT/Red

About Kovalev-Alvarez: In the first boxing event at the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev will defend his WBO Light Heavyweight World Title against undefeated contender Eleider “Storm” Alvarez on Saturday, August 4, 2018. In the co-main event, WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against Isaac “Golden Boy’ Chilemba. Tickets range between $50 and $200 and are on sale now through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com. The event is promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and World of Boxing and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US