Weights for Kovalev-Alvarez and Bivol-Chilemba
Please Note: Start time for the first bout in the exciting “Super Men” fight card at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Etess Arena on Saturday, August 4, has now been changed.
The new start time for the first bout is 5:30 p.m. ET.
This does not affect the rest of the schedule. The HBO World Championship Boxing broadcast start time remains the same, 10:00 p.m. ET and PT.
Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev
Eleider “Storm” Alvarez
Chelyabinsk, Russia Montreal, Canada
32-2-1, 28 KOs 23-0, 11 KOs
Weight: 174.0, Trunks: Russian Flag Weight: 174.4, Trunks: WHT/BLK
Dmitry Bivol
Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba
St. Petersburg, Russia Malawi
13-0, 11 KOs 25-5-2, 10 KOs
Weight: 174.6, Trunks: Black Weight: 175.0, Trunks: GLD/BLK
Meiirim “The Sultan” Nursultanov Jonathan Batista
Astana, Kazakhstan San Pedro, Dominican Republic
7-0, 6 KOs 17-14, 10 KOs
Weight: 159.4, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 164.0, Trunks: BLK/WHT
Bakhram Murtazaliev Fernando Carcamo
Grozny, Russia Ciudad, Mexico
12-0, 10 KOs 23-8, 18 KOs
Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Pink Weight: 164.0, Trunks: Green
Frank Galarza
Alex Duarte
Brooklyn, NY New York, NY
19-2-2, 11 KOs 13-5-1, 10 KOs
Weight: 154.4, Trunks: WHT/Blue Weight: 151.6, Trunks: Red/Blue
Madiyar Ashkeyev Eduardo Flores
Merki, Kazakhstan Quito, Ecuador
9-0, 5 KOs 24-29-4, 14 KOs
Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 153.0, Trunks: YLW/BLK
Vaughn Alexander Denis Douglin
St. Louis, MO Marlboro, NJ
12-0, 8 KOs 19-6, 12 KOs
Weight: 166.4, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 167.2, Trunks: BLK/GLD/Blue
Karl “Dynamite” Dargan Jonathan Perez
Philadelphia, PA Barranquilla, Columbia
17-1, 9 KOs 37-22, 29 KOs
Weight: 135.6, Trunks: BLK/GLD Weight: 136.0, Trunks: Red/WHT
Enriko Gogokhia Ronald Montes
Zugdidi, Georgia Barranquilla, Columbia
7-0, 3 KOs 18-9, 16 KOs
Weight: 147.4, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 148.8, Trunks: Blue
Ismael Villarreal Kieran Hooks
Bronx, NY Philadelphia, PA
2-0 3-0-1, 1 KO
Weight: 156.4, Trunks: Red/BLU Weight: 156.4, Trunks: WHT/Red
About Kovalev-Alvarez: In the first boxing event at the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev will defend his WBO Light Heavyweight World Title against undefeated contender Eleider “Storm” Alvarez on Saturday, August 4, 2018. In the co-main event, WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against Isaac “Golden Boy’ Chilemba. Tickets range between $50 and $200 and are on sale now through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com. The event is promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and World of Boxing and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.